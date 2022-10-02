Manchester City - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 9
Etihad Stadium / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

'Manchester City need to play perfect game to beat Manchester United at Etihad,' says Pep Guardiola

"Big rivals make you better...we have to play a perfect game" - Pep Guardiola admitted his side must be prepared to face in-form Manchester United who have four wins on the bounce. The gulf in class between the two sides has been at its greatest in recent seasons, but can a world-beating Erling Haaland get the better of a new-look United backline?

Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 30/09/2022 at 17:36 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
751116
5
FulhamFUL
833212
6
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Arsenal lay down marker with dominant win over 10-man Spurs

12 minutes ago

Premier League

Maupay opens Everton account as Toffees secure first win of season against West Ham

18/09/2022 at 16:16

Related matches

Liverpool
0
1
Brighton & Hove Albion
8'
Crystal Palace
1
0
Chelsea
8'
Fulham
0
0
Newcastle United
8'
Southampton
0
0
Everton
9'

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Manchester City and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.