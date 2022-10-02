Manchester City - Manchester United
Premier League / Matchday 9
Etihad Stadium / 02.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
'Manchester City need to play perfect game to beat Manchester United at Etihad,' says Pep Guardiola
"Big rivals make you better...we have to play a perfect game" - Pep Guardiola admitted his side must be prepared to face in-form Manchester United who have four wins on the bounce. The gulf in class between the two sides has been at its greatest in recent seasons, but can a world-beating Erling Haaland get the better of a new-look United backline?
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
1
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester City
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad