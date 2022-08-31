Manchester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Joao Cancelo gets in on the act as City hit four past Forest!

Premier League / Matchday 5
Etihad Stadium / 31.08.2022
Manchester City
Second half
5
0
74'
Nottingham Forest
    Live Updates
    Updated 31/08/2022 at 19:59 GMT
    71'
    WHAT A CHANCE!
    City should have six! Gundogan plays Mahrez in with a sensational clipped ball forward from deep, and it releases the Algerian in behind.
    He is one-on-one with Henderson, but he places his shot from ten yards wide of the post!
    70'
    Nottingham Forest
    FOREST CHANGE
    69'
    Nottingham Forest
    FOREST CHANGE
    Ryan Yates
    Off
    Ryan Yates
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Fouls4
    Fouls against2
    Jack Colback
    On
    Jack Colback
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    69'
    Manchester City
    GOMEZ ALSO ON FOR CITY
    69'
    Live comment icon
    Manchester City
    MAN CITY CHANGE
    Kevin De Bruyne is introduced, and he replaces Erling Haaland.
    Erling Haaland
    Off
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals3
    On target3
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Kevin De Bruyne
    On
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    65'
    Live comment icon
    Manchester City
    GOAL!
    It is five for Manchester City!
    Mahrez does brilliant work to head down a ball from Walker, before the winger plays in Alvarez in behind with a sublime through ball, and Alvarez finishes well from inside the area into the bottom corner from a tight angle!
    64'
    CORNER!
    Good play by Man City! Silva plays in Alvarez with a great through ball, and the Argentine chases. He waits for Cancelo to provide the overlap beside him, before cheekily backheeling it to the path of the full-back, but Cancelo's eventual cross is blocked and it goes out for a corner.
    Unfortunately for the hosts, the corner does not come to anything.
    62'
    ALMOST!
    Haaland could've been in there again! Alvarez crosses dangerously for the Norwegian inside the six-yard box, but Worrall slides in to prevent anything happening.
    60'
    SAVE!
    Silva does brilliantly to jink inside Lodi, before hitting a powerful 25-yard shot that Henderson does well to save and he holds onto it!
    58'
    Nottingham Forest
    Brennan Johnson
    Off
    Brennan Johnson
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Wide1
    Offsides1
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    On
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    58'
    Nottingham Forest
    Morgan Gibbs-White
    Off
    Morgan Gibbs-White
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    On target1
    Emmanuel Dennis
    On
    Emmanuel Dennis
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    55'
    Manchester City
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Assists1
    Cole Palmer
    On
    Cole Palmer
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    55'
    Manchester City
    CITY CHANGE
    Mahrez replaces Rodri, which should see Silva play more centrally.
    Rodri
    Off
    Rodri
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Fouls4
    Wide1
    Riyad Mahrez
    On
    Riyad Mahrez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    54'
    WIDE!
    Forest get a rare break up the pitch, and Johnson is one-on-one with Ederson, but the Forest false-nine drags his shot wide of the far post with a tame effort!
    50'
    Manchester City
    João Cancelo
    Goal
    João Cancelo
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against3
    Offsides1
    WHAT A GOAL! CITY HAVE FOUR!
    Cancelo gets in on the act! What a strike from the full-back!
    The home side work it well down the right near the edge of the box with Silva, before he cuts it back across the edge of the area for Cancelo. He takes a couple of touches before lacing one right into the top corner! Superb strike and scintillating football.
    46'
    WELL OVER!
    Gundogan sends a wild shot from the edge of the area well over the bar after some good one-touch play.
    2nd Half
    45'
    SECOND HALF
    Manchester City kick off the second half here at the Etihad.
    End of 1st Half
    45+1'
    HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 3-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
    It has been the Erling Haaland show here! The forward seals a second hat-trick in consecutive games to put this game beyond Forest! Back for the second half.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    ONE ADDED MINUTE!
    There will be one additional minute to play at the end of this first half.
    43'
    POST!
    City should have four! Alvarez tries to bend one towards the near post from the edge of the 18-yard box after a good City move, but his shot cannons back off the foot of the post and goes behind!