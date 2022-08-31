Manchester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Joao Cancelo gets in on the act as City hit four past Forest!
Premier League / Matchday 5
Etihad Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
71'
WHAT A CHANCE!
City should have six! Gundogan plays Mahrez in with a sensational clipped ball forward from deep, and it releases the Algerian in behind.
He is one-on-one with Henderson, but he places his shot from ten yards wide of the post!
70'
Nottingham Forest
FOREST CHANGE
69'
Nottingham Forest
FOREST CHANGE
Off
Ryan Yates
Nottingham Forest
Fouls4
Fouls against2
On
Jack Colback
Nottingham Forest
69'
Manchester City
GOMEZ ALSO ON FOR CITY
69'
Manchester City
MAN CITY CHANGE
Kevin De Bruyne is introduced, and he replaces Erling Haaland.
Off
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals3
On target3
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
65'
Manchester City
GOAL!
It is five for Manchester City!
Mahrez does brilliant work to head down a ball from Walker, before the winger plays in Alvarez in behind with a sublime through ball, and Alvarez finishes well from inside the area into the bottom corner from a tight angle!
64'
CORNER!
Good play by Man City! Silva plays in Alvarez with a great through ball, and the Argentine chases. He waits for Cancelo to provide the overlap beside him, before cheekily backheeling it to the path of the full-back, but Cancelo's eventual cross is blocked and it goes out for a corner.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the corner does not come to anything.
62'
ALMOST!
Haaland could've been in there again! Alvarez crosses dangerously for the Norwegian inside the six-yard box, but Worrall slides in to prevent anything happening.
60'
SAVE!
Silva does brilliantly to jink inside Lodi, before hitting a powerful 25-yard shot that Henderson does well to save and he holds onto it!
58'
Nottingham Forest
Off
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
58'
Nottingham Forest
Off
Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
On target1
On
Emmanuel Dennis
Nottingham Forest
55'
Manchester City
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Assists1
On
Cole Palmer
Manchester City
55'
Manchester City
CITY CHANGE
Mahrez replaces Rodri, which should see Silva play more centrally.
Off
Rodri
Manchester City
Fouls4
Wide1
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
54'
WIDE!
Forest get a rare break up the pitch, and Johnson is one-on-one with Ederson, but the Forest false-nine drags his shot wide of the far post with a tame effort!
50'
Manchester City
Goal
João Cancelo
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against3
Offsides1
WHAT A GOAL! CITY HAVE FOUR!
Cancelo gets in on the act! What a strike from the full-back!
The home side work it well down the right near the edge of the box with Silva, before he cuts it back across the edge of the area for Cancelo. He takes a couple of touches before lacing one right into the top corner! Superb strike and scintillating football.
46'
WELL OVER!
Gundogan sends a wild shot from the edge of the area well over the bar after some good one-touch play.
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
Manchester City kick off the second half here at the Etihad.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 3-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
It has been the Erling Haaland show here! The forward seals a second hat-trick in consecutive games to put this game beyond Forest! Back for the second half.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
ONE ADDED MINUTE!
There will be one additional minute to play at the end of this first half.
43'
POST!
City should have four! Alvarez tries to bend one towards the near post from the edge of the 18-yard box after a good City move, but his shot cannons back off the foot of the post and goes behind!