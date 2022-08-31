Manchester City - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 5
Etihad Stadium / 31.08.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-4-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Manchester City

Nottingham Forest

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
FulhamFUL
52218
15
Nottingham ForestNOT
41124
