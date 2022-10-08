Manchester City v Southampton LIVE - Erling Haaland starts as Man City look to break Southampton hoodoo to go top of the Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 10
Etihad Stadium / 08.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
14:05
TEAM NEWS - ERLING HAALAND STARTS FOR MAN CITY, RUBEN DIAS AND RODRI RETURN
Confirmed teams - MAN CITY: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland… Subs: Ortega Moreno, Gundogan, Laporte, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand. /// SOUTHAMPTON: Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romain Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse (C), Ibrahima Diallo, Joe Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams… Subs: Alex McCarthy, Lyanco, Duke Caleta-Car, Juan Larios, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Moussa Djenepo, Theo Walcott, Sekou Mara.
13:58
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE digital coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens haven’t beaten the Saints in the league since March 2021, and will look to overcome Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side today and to go top of the table - for tonight at least!
Kick off is at 15:00 BST and team news is coming up!
Image credit: Eurosport