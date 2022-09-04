Manchester United v Arsenal live: Antony scores on his United debut, Martinelli goal disallowed
Premier League / Matchday 6
Old Trafford / 04.09.2022
90'+4
FULL TIME:
Antony scores on his debut and Rashford scores twice to give United a 3-1 win to makes it 4 wins on the spin and hand Arsenal their first defeat of the season.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+2
CHANCE!
Smith-Roew blazes a shot over.
90'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 4 added minutes.
87'
BOOKING:
Saka booked for catching Malacia.
84'
PENALTY SHOUT:
Jesus chips it into Nketiah's pass, he goes down but its not a penalty.
82'
FREEKICK:
Arsenal have a freekick around 25 yards out in a central area. The effort from Xhaka hits the wall and is cleared.
81'
ARSENAL CHANGE:
White makes way for Tomiyasu.
80'
SUBS:
Maguire and Casemiro are on for Martinez and Rashford, both of whom seem to have knocks.
Off
Lisandro Martínez
Manchester United
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Harry Maguire
Manchester United
78'
CASEMIRO READY:
Casemiro preparing to come on.
75'
Goal
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Offsides1
GOAL FOR UNITED!
Eriksen is through on goal, unselfishly squares it to Rashford who scores a tap in.
73'
TRIPLE SUBS:
Odegaard makes way for Smith-Rowe.
Nketiah is on for Lokonga,.
Viera is on for Zinchenko.
71'
CLOSE!
Jesus on the edge of the box, turns and flashes a shot narrowly wide.
69'
SAVE!
Ramsdale off his line after a poor clearance, to block Fernandes' effort. Arsenal put it behind. From the corner, Eriksen's cross is headed off target by Ronaldo.
67'
SUB:
Fred on for Rashford.
67'
ARSENAL PUNISHED:
The Gunners gave it away and somehow United are in front despite being outplayed.
66'
GOAL FOR UNITED!
Eriksen to Fernandes who plays in Rashford on goal and he lashes it into the bottom corner via a deflection.
64'
FRED PREPARING TO COME ON:
Looks like Fred is coming no, which is a surprise.