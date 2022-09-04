Manchester United v Arsenal live: Antony scores on his United debut, Martinelli goal disallowed

Premier League / Matchday 6
Old Trafford / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Completed
3
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Nadeem Badshah
By
Nadeem Badshah
Updated 04/09/2022 at 17:24 GMT
90'+4
Live comment icon
FULL TIME:
Antony scores on his debut and Rashford scores twice to give United a 3-1 win to makes it 4 wins on the spin and hand Arsenal their first defeat of the season.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+2
CHANCE!

Smith-Roew blazes a shot over.
90'
ADDED TIME:

We will have 4 added minutes.
-
87'
BOOKING:

Saka booked for catching Malacia.

Image credit: Getty Images

84'
PENALTY SHOUT:
Jesus chips it into Nketiah's pass, he goes down but its not a penalty.
82'
FREEKICK:

Arsenal have a freekick around 25 yards out in a central area. The effort from Xhaka hits the wall and is cleared.
81'
ARSENAL CHANGE:

White makes way for Tomiyasu.
80'
SUBS:

Maguire and Casemiro are on for Martinez and Rashford, both of whom seem to have knocks.
Lisandro Martínez
Off
Lisandro Martínez
Manchester United
Manchester United
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Harry Maguire
On
Harry Maguire
Manchester United
Manchester United
78'
CASEMIRO READY:
Casemiro preparing to come on.
-
75'
Marcus Rashford
Goal
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
Manchester United
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Offsides1
GOAL FOR UNITED!
Eriksen is through on goal, unselfishly squares it to Rashford who scores a tap in.
73'
Live comment icon
TRIPLE SUBS:

Odegaard makes way for Smith-Rowe.
Nketiah is on for Lokonga,.
Viera is on for Zinchenko.
71'
CLOSE!

Jesus on the edge of the box, turns and flashes a shot narrowly wide.
69'
SAVE!

Ramsdale off his line after a poor clearance, to block Fernandes' effort. Arsenal put it behind. From the corner, Eriksen's cross is headed off target by Ronaldo.
67'
SUB:

Fred on for Rashford.
67'
ARSENAL PUNISHED:

The Gunners gave it away and somehow United are in front despite being outplayed.
66'
GOAL FOR UNITED!

Eriksen to Fernandes who plays in Rashford on goal and he lashes it into the bottom corner via a deflection.
64'
FRED PREPARING TO COME ON:
Looks like Fred is coming no, which is a surprise.