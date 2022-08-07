Manchester United versus Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: own goal cuts Brighton's lead
Premier League / Matchday 1
Old Trafford / 07.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
THAT'S IT
What a performance from Brighton, who have been superb today.
90+5'
WELBECK DEPARTS
He's replaced by Undav. It's been a shift from Danny against his old club.
90+4'
GROSS BOSSING IT
This is fine play from Gross, who is keeping it in the bottom corner and frustrating United. They're almost home.
90+1'
LOTS O' CHANGES
Garnacho, Elanga and Malacia come on for Sancho, Shaw and Fernandes for United. Colwill makes his debut for Brighton, replacing March.
There will be a minimum of five additional minutes.
87'
CHANCE!
A United corner finds Martinez at the back post. He shoots across goal, and a sensational sliding block from Dunk averts the danger.
86'
GOOD CATCH
Sancho cuts in from the right and crosses dangerously, but Sanchez gathers at the second attempt.
83'
EXCELLENT PLAY
Brighton move it around nicely, taking valuable time off the clock. Mac Allister then has a go from 25 yards, but slices it wide of goal.
81'
BIG FINISH?
Those changes have broken United's rhythm, and Brighton duly get out of their half. A knock down from Gross almost finds Welbeck in the area but United clear.
78'
UNITED CHANGE
Van de Beek replaces McTominay.
76'
THWACK
Martinez has a pop from 25 yards out, but it's a yard over the bar.
75'
CHANGES FOR BRIGHTON
Trossard and Lallana depart for Mwepu and Lamptey.
74'
SHAW BOOKED
Though I didn't see what for. That's four on the brink now for United.
Yellow card
Luke Shaw
Manchester United
73'
SPILLED SHOT
Dalot cuts in from the left and shoots at goal. It's weak, but Sanchez fumbles it and it falls to Lallana, who clears.
71'
CHANGED ATMOSPHERE
United are pushing now, and win a succession of corners.
68'
Own goal
Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton & Hove Albion
Own goal1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 1 (MAC ALLISTER O.G. 68) BRIGHTON 2
The corner is whipped to the back post, where Sanchez flaps and the ball hits Dalot and rolls down his body and towards goal. Mac Allister and Sanchez play the ball off each other when trying to hack it clear, and it trickles over the line! After a long VAR review, it stands.
67'
GOOD SAVE!
United finally force a save from Sanchez, from a fizzing low drive by Eriksen that's deflected. Veltman puts the rebound behind with Ronaldo lurking.
65'
CHANCE!
It falls to Rashford again, as Fernandes whips a cross to the back post. Rashford connects on the volley, but it's high and wide.
64'
BACK FOUR
There's been an in-game switch from Brighton, who have dropped March to left back and are playing an orthodox back line now. Their midfield, which has been superb when they've had possession, indulde in a spot of keepball.
62'
BRIGHTON CORNER
Trossard, who has been excellent today, forces Dalot to concede a corner.
60'
GREAT SAVE!
United spring Ronaldo down the right. He squares it to an open Rashford in the box, who must score but is denied by a sprawling block from Sanchez! The flag then goes up but looking at the replays, Ronaldo was onside when he went through and it would have counted.