Premier League live: Jadon Sancho on target as Manchester United lead Liverpool at Old Trafford

Premier League / Matchday 3
Old Trafford / 22.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Second half
2
0
60'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 22/08/2022 at 20:18 GMT
    62'
    OUCH!
    60'
    VIDEO: UNITED MAKE IT TWO!
    59'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Fabinho on for Henderson.
    58'
    UNITED'S NEW BOY WILL BE ENJOYING THE NIGHT SO FAR
    56'
    MAN UNITED CHANCE!
    Alisson springs to his left to push away Rashford's low shot after Varane had caused chaos in that shaky Liverpool rearguard.
    53'
    GOAL! MAN UNITED 2-0 LIVERPOOL
    The hosts break at pace and Rashford charges clear on to Martial's pass before coolly beating Alisson at the near post.
    52'
    50'
    LIVERPOOL HALF CHANCE
    TAA picks out Salah on the edge of the box with an out-swinging corner but the Egyptian volleys a poor effort way over the bar.
    48'
    LIVERPOOL ON TOP EARLY IN THE SECOND PERIOD
    The game has pretty much been played in the United half since the restart. No efforts of note yet though.
    47'
    UNITED HT CHANGE
    Martial on, Elanga off.
    Anthony Elanga
    Off
    Anthony Elanga
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Assists1
    Fouls against1
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    Wide1
    Anthony Martial
    On
    Anthony Martial
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    2nd Half
    46'
    KICK OFF!
    United get us back underway.
    End of 1st Half
    45+1'
    HALF TIME!
    Man United 1-0 Liverpool.
    45'
    DALOT BOOKED
    The United man needlessly clatters into the Liverpool forward and picks up a caution on the stroke of half time.
    Meanwhile, one minute has been added.
    Diogo Dalot
    Yellow card
    Diogo Dalot
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    43'

    Image credit: Getty Images

    41'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Martinez stops Fernandes' scoring a bizarre own goal with a block on the line after Milner had nodded a right-wing corner into the six-yard box.
    39'
    DO UNITED NEED THE HALF-TIME WHISTLE?
    The Red Devils players put so much into the intensity of the first 20 minutes or so that they are looking a tad fatigued now. Can Liverpool take advantage of it?
    37'
    OR MAYBE JUST THEIR OWN BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER ON THE BENCH?
    35'
    LIVERPOOL ARE BEGINNING TO DOMINATE
    The visitors have had A LOT of possession in the last 15 minutes but you still feel United look the more threatening on the break.
    33'
    31'
    LIVERPOOL'S BEST SPELL OF THE FIRST HALF
    Diaz charges into the left side of the area and wins a corner off Dalot. United half clear the left-wing set piece before TAA arcs a dangerous first-time cross into the mix, but no-one is there to get on the end of it.