Premier League live: Jadon Sancho on target as Manchester United lead Liverpool at Old Trafford
Premier League / Matchday 3
Old Trafford / 22.08.2022
Live
62'
OUCH!
60'
VIDEO: UNITED MAKE IT TWO!
59'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Fabinho on for Henderson.
58'
UNITED'S NEW BOY WILL BE ENJOYING THE NIGHT SO FAR
56'
MAN UNITED CHANCE!
Alisson springs to his left to push away Rashford's low shot after Varane had caused chaos in that shaky Liverpool rearguard.
53'
GOAL! MAN UNITED 2-0 LIVERPOOL
The hosts break at pace and Rashford charges clear on to Martial's pass before coolly beating Alisson at the near post.
52'
50'
LIVERPOOL HALF CHANCE
TAA picks out Salah on the edge of the box with an out-swinging corner but the Egyptian volleys a poor effort way over the bar.
48'
LIVERPOOL ON TOP EARLY IN THE SECOND PERIOD
The game has pretty much been played in the United half since the restart. No efforts of note yet though.
47'
UNITED HT CHANGE
Martial on, Elanga off.
Off
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
Assists1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide1
On
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF!
United get us back underway.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF TIME!
Man United 1-0 Liverpool.
45'
DALOT BOOKED
The United man needlessly clatters into the Liverpool forward and picks up a caution on the stroke of half time.
Meanwhile, one minute has been added.
Yellow card
Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
43'
41'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Martinez stops Fernandes' scoring a bizarre own goal with a block on the line after Milner had nodded a right-wing corner into the six-yard box.
39'
DO UNITED NEED THE HALF-TIME WHISTLE?
The Red Devils players put so much into the intensity of the first 20 minutes or so that they are looking a tad fatigued now. Can Liverpool take advantage of it?
37'
OR MAYBE JUST THEIR OWN BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER ON THE BENCH?
35'
LIVERPOOL ARE BEGINNING TO DOMINATE
The visitors have had A LOT of possession in the last 15 minutes but you still feel United look the more threatening on the break.
33'
31'
LIVERPOOL'S BEST SPELL OF THE FIRST HALF
Diaz charges into the left side of the area and wins a corner off Dalot. United half clear the left-wing set piece before TAA arcs a dangerous first-time cross into the mix, but no-one is there to get on the end of it.