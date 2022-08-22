Manchester United - Liverpool
Premier League / Matchday 3
Old Trafford / 22.08.2022
Cristiano Ronaldo debacle proves how far Manchester United have fallen - The Warm-Up
Thirteen-time Premier League winners Manchester United limp from one unsavoury crisis to another as Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to hit out at what he calls lies. Dele Alli looks set for a career-defining move to Besiktas and Ineos-backed Nice are putting together some gang on the French Riviera as Ben Brereton Diaz looks set to join Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey at the club.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1
Draws
3
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester United
Liverpool
