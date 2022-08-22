Manchester United - Liverpool

Premier League / Matchday 3
Old Trafford / 22.08.2022
Manchester United
Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo debacle proves how far Manchester United have fallen - The Warm-Up

Thirteen-time Premier League winners Manchester United limp from one unsavoury crisis to another as Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to hit out at what he calls lies. Dele Alli looks set for a career-defining move to Besiktas and Ineos-backed Nice are putting together some gang on the French Riviera as Ben Brereton Diaz looks set to join Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey at the club.

Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 17/08/2022 at 08:02 GMT
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Manchester CityMCI
32107
3
Leeds UnitedLEE
32107
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
32107
15
LiverpoolLIV
20202
19
Manchester UnitedMUN
20020
