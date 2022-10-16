Manchester United v Newcastle live: United could go fourth in Premier league table with win at Old Trafford
Premier League / Matchday 11
Old Trafford / 16.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'+5
FULL TIME:
And that is that, a very entertaining 0-0. A fair scoreline but Rashford and Fred missed sitters in the closing minutes.
90'+4
WHAT A MISS!
From Casemiro's cross, an unmarked Rashford from 4 yards somehow puts it wide. Oh dear.
90'+2
CHANCE!
Antony's efofrt is charged down by Botman.
90'+1
SUB:
The injured Schar makes way for Lascelles.
90'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 5 added minutes.
88'
BIG MISS!
Rashford rounds the keeper, lays it to Fred who puts it wide eight yards out from a tight angle under pressure from Schar.
85'
UNITED LOOK MORE IN CONTROL;
The hosts have kept the ball better in this half, Ronaldo will feel he should have had a goal. But they are now struggling to get behid the Newcastle defence.
83'
WASTEFUL FROM WILLOCK:
Willock gets into a brilliant area after being found by Trippier, he could have shot but instead fires it across the box.
81'
FREEKICK:
Shaw is fouled and its a freekick 25 yards out. Marcus takes it and sends it over the bar.
80'
CORNER:
Wood wins a corner. The delivery is cleared to Almiron on the edge of the box who lashes a shot over the bar.
79'
TRIPLE CHANGE:
Willock, Targett and Wood are on for the visitors.
76'
ANTONY-BURN BATTLE:
Antony goes on a run from the right but cannot get a shot away up against Burn.
75'
VISITORS DEFENDING WELL:
United finishing the half stronger again but Burn in particular has been impressive at the back.
73'
UNITED CORNER:
Antony's cross is blocked and its a corner. The outswinging delivery is cleared.
71'
SUB:
Ronaldo off for Rashford and he is making it clear he is unhappy with being brought off.
69'
BOOKING:
Poor challenge on Fraser from Casemiro, who is lucky to be on the field after sceaping an earlier booking for simulation.
65'
BOOKING:
Fernandes fould Guimaraes. He is quick to apologise and is booked.
