Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur live: Deflected Fred effort and brilliant Bruno finish give dominant United the lead
Premier League / Matchday 12
Old Trafford / 19.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
22:08
Excellent performance from United who stay fifth; Spurs stay third.
22:08
FULL-TIME: Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
90+3'
I REMEMBER WATCHING SPURS UNDER POCHETTINO
And a while he joined, they murdered Everton one Sunday afternoon. They'd never played anywhere near as well as that before - they ran them off the pitch - and that was the start of them being good. It's not quite the same with United, as the progression has been more gradual, but they've set a standard for themselves here.
90+1
ON ANOTHER DAY
Spurs would've taken a hiding here. Incidentally, when those last changes were made, Ronaldo went down the tunnel. Perhaps there's a reason for him to, I don't know, but I'm not surprised if he's vexed and showing it.
90'
THERE'LL BE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
I can't grasp how poor spurs have been.
90'
BRUNO FERNANDES IS PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Says Shearer. Fair enough, though Fred was also excellent.
89'
SUBS FOR SPURS
Perisic and Bentancur off, Spence and Skipp on.
88'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR UNITED
Elanga and Eriksen for Sancho and Casemiro.
87'
CASEMIRO IS ENJOYING THE PREMIER LEAGUE NOW
He makes a strong interception when McTominay blocks Bentancur, then waits for the inevitable foul. he's been good and getting better the last few weeks, after a slow start.
85'
HERE'S THE THING
Conte took a top-fourish team and spent a load of money on players of top-fourish quality. I'm not surprised by how this game has gone, at all, because Ten Hag spent a load of money on players with topish potential.
84'
SPURS HAVE BEEN DREADFUL TONIGHT
They've offered almost nothing, so it's so odd the changes took so long because since about 20 minutes in, this match has been going only one way.
82'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR SPURS
Doherty, Dier, Bissouma off; Sanchez, Sessegnon and Moura on.
81'
RASHFORD PLAYS IN BRUNO
He shimmies, Lloris dives, he strolls past and finishes ... then the flag goes up.
78'
SURELY CONTE HAS TO MAKE A CHANGE?
This is not, I wouldn't have though, part of the plan.
76''
TEN HAG WANTS THE WIN AND THE CLEAN SHEET
McTominay replaces Antony.
74'
BEAUTIFUL SKILL FROM FRED
To get away from his ma in midfield, megging him with a flick.Then, when he botches a pass over to Sancho, he regains possession and slides in Rashford, whose left-footed drive across Lloris is tipped wide. From the corner, Dalot heads over the bar.
72'
ANTONY AND SANCHO SWAP WINGS
I'd like to see Antony try going on the outside more than he has.
70'
I WONDER
Is Bruno playing better with Fred and Casemiro behind him, rather than Casemiro and Eriksen?
69'
GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Fernandes) A lovely goal from a lovely player! Antony nashes down the right and when the ball comes in, Fred's shot flicks off Dier and arrives at the feet of Bruno who, from 20 yards, curls beautifully into the far side-netting! That was a really difficult shot to take on as the ball had just bounced, but he's played beautifully tonight so I'm not surprised his took it.
68'
BETTER FROM SPURS
Perisic makes space down the left and crosses, but Varane heads clear. Spurs sustain the attack, though, and when the ball winds up with Kane on the right of the box, De Gea has long enough to set so that he can cover all the space at his near post, the only spot he can score. The flag goes up, but the ref waves it away because United are countering...