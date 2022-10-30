Manchester United v West Ham live! - Latest from Old Trafford as we build up to this match!
Premier League / Matchday 14
Old Trafford / 30.10.2022
15:30
HAMMERS ARE IN THE BUILDING
15:25
West Ham United
WEST HAM TEAM NEWS
David Moyes has also named his starting line-up for West Ham, and the personnel fielded indicates a 4-3-3 formation.
West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice (C), Soucek, Bowen, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca.
Subs: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson.
15:20
Manchester United
UNITED TEAM NEWS
Erik ten Hag has named his starting line-up for Manchester United, and the big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo starts.
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire (C), Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Rashford.
Subs: Malacia, Fred, Sancho, Pellistri, Bishop, Dubravka, van de Beek, McTominay, Garnacho.
15:15
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to our live minute by minute text coverage of this afternoon's Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford. Team news will be with you shortly!
