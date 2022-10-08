Newcastle United - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 10
St James' Park / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Brentford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
862020
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
742114
5
ChelseaCHE
741213
7
Newcastle UnitedNEW
825111
10
BrentfordBRE
824210
Latest news

Premier League

Take a punt on Maddison and ditch the Southgate straitjacket - Warm-Up

04/10/2022 at 09:36

Premier League

Maddison stars as Leicester cruise past Forest to earn first win of season

03/10/2022 at 21:44

