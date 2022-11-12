Newcastle v Chelsea live: Chelsea look to get back to winning ways at St. James' Park

Premier League / Matchday 16
St James' Park / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Yara El-Shaboury
    By
    Yara El-Shaboury
    Updated 12/11/2022 at 19:33 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE 1-0 CHELSEA
    And mayhem at the final whistle as the players go at it.
    The referee has his book out, and will be there for a long time by the looks of it.
    Catch up on all the action below.
    Willock winner keeps Newcastle third as Chelsea slump continues
    98'
    Live comment icon
    NOTHING COMES FROM THE FREEKICK
    And Chelsea are doing everything to get the ball somehow in the back of the net.
    So many challenges, and the referee plays advantage, except when Longstaff sends Cucurella flying. That earns him a booking.
    Lascelles also gets booked. He's not even on the pitch, but he's trying to stop Cucurella for taking a throw in.
    What a wild final minute.
    Sean Longstaff
    Yellow card
    Sean Longstaff
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    96'
    GETTING TENSE
    Havertz and Burn go at it. And players surround the ref.
    Chelsea win a free-kick, and Mendy comes up!
    95'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    And Pope is in the book for time wasting.
    Not sure he's that bothered.
    Nick Pope
    Yellow card
    Nick Pope
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Saves by Goalkeeper2
    Yellow Cards1
    Free Kicks2
    92'
    NEWCASTLE TAKING THEIR TIME
    As they should. Joelinton takes his sweet time in the corner of the pitch.
    90'
    ADDED TIME
    We are getting SEVEN minutes of added time!
    Plenty of time for something else to happen here!
    89'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Koulibaly gets in the book for a trailing leg on Almiron.
    Newcastle have changed to a 4-5-1 to try and see this one out.
    Kalidou Koulibaly
    Yellow card
    Kalidou Koulibaly
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks3
    85'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS
    Willock, the goalscorer (and possible match winner) makes way for Murphy. Targett also comes on for Botman, who limps off.
    Joe Willock
    Off
    Joe Willock
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Jacob Murphy
    On
    Jacob Murphy
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    82'
    Live comment icon
    CHELSEA CHANCE
    Cucurella aims a low ball for Havertz, who just can't get on a touch on it. All he had to do was poke it home at the near post to make it 1-1.
    80'
    Live comment icon
    IN THE LAST 10 MINS
    Chelsea have head 73% of the ball.
    They have 10 more minutes to make it count.
    79'
    CHELSEA CONTINUE TO BE POOR
    The ball is for Havertz but the German can't get to it, and Trippier easily heads back to Pope.
    Those types of balls would be good for Aubameyang, who Potter has opted to not bring on.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    NEWCASTLE SUB
    Wilson gets a standing ovation as he comes on for Wood.
    Chris Wood
    Off
    Chris Wood
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Callum Wilson
    On
    Callum Wilson
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    73'
    Live comment icon
    POTTER HAS SEEN ENOUGH
    Let's see if these changes can get Chelsea back in this.
    It's a triple chance as Cucurella, Ziyech, and Havertz zome on for Hall, Mount, and Broja.
    Mason Mount
    Off
    Mason Mount
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Fouls against2
    Hakim Ziyech
    On
    Hakim Ziyech
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    73'
    CHELSEA TO MAKE A SUB?
    The camera pans to the attacking options that Chelsea has on the bench. Ziyech, Aubameyang, and Havertz.
    But Potter is surely concerned about his team's defensive fragility as well.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    Joe Willock
    Goal
    Joe Willock
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1-0 CHELSEA
    WHAT A STRIKEEEEEE!!!!
    It looked like it was going to be Almirons as he goes from right to a central area, but he takes a slight heavy touch and Willock lashes an powerful and precise shot that rockets into the back of the net.
    WHAT. A. GOAL!
    62'
    Live comment icon
    BIG SAVE
    Chelsea finally have attacked! It only took them about an hour. But it's a big save from Pope!
    Gallagher takes a shot from the edge of the area, Pope tips it around the post with his fingertips.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    KOULIBALY DOWN
    Worry for Potter, and even more worry for Senegal, as their captain goes down after holding the back of his thigh. He's down for a bit, but is back up for now.
    59'
    MORE NEWCASTLE
    Willock gets in behind and he whips the ball across the face of goal. It just misses Wood as it goes out for a corner.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Trippier is booked for tripping Pulisic.
    Kieran Trippier
    Yellow card
    Kieran Trippier
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    55'
    CHELSEA BEING PINNED BACK
    It's all Newcastle now, and Chelsea are struggling. It doesn't help that Mendy looks uncomfortable everytime he gets the ball at his feet.