Newcastle v Chelsea live: Chelsea look to get back to winning ways at St. James' Park
Premier League / Matchday 16
St James' Park / 12.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE 1-0 CHELSEA
And mayhem at the final whistle as the players go at it.
The referee has his book out, and will be there for a long time by the looks of it.
Catch up on all the action below.
Willock winner keeps Newcastle third as Chelsea slump continues
98'
NOTHING COMES FROM THE FREEKICK
And Chelsea are doing everything to get the ball somehow in the back of the net.
So many challenges, and the referee plays advantage, except when Longstaff sends Cucurella flying. That earns him a booking.
Lascelles also gets booked. He's not even on the pitch, but he's trying to stop Cucurella for taking a throw in.
What a wild final minute.
Yellow card
Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United
96'
GETTING TENSE
Havertz and Burn go at it. And players surround the ref.
Chelsea win a free-kick, and Mendy comes up!
95'
YELLOW CARD
And Pope is in the book for time wasting.
Not sure he's that bothered.
Yellow card
Nick Pope
Newcastle United
92'
NEWCASTLE TAKING THEIR TIME
As they should. Joelinton takes his sweet time in the corner of the pitch.
90'
ADDED TIME
We are getting SEVEN minutes of added time!
Plenty of time for something else to happen here!
89'
YELLOW CARD
Koulibaly gets in the book for a trailing leg on Almiron.
Newcastle have changed to a 4-5-1 to try and see this one out.
Yellow card
Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea
85'
SUBS
Willock, the goalscorer (and possible match winner) makes way for Murphy. Targett also comes on for Botman, who limps off.
Off
Joe Willock
Newcastle United
On
Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
82'
CHELSEA CHANCE
Cucurella aims a low ball for Havertz, who just can't get on a touch on it. All he had to do was poke it home at the near post to make it 1-1.
80'
IN THE LAST 10 MINS
Chelsea have head 73% of the ball.
They have 10 more minutes to make it count.
79'
CHELSEA CONTINUE TO BE POOR
The ball is for Havertz but the German can't get to it, and Trippier easily heads back to Pope.
Those types of balls would be good for Aubameyang, who Potter has opted to not bring on.
76'
NEWCASTLE SUB
Wilson gets a standing ovation as he comes on for Wood.
Off
Chris Wood
Newcastle United
On
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
73'
POTTER HAS SEEN ENOUGH
Let's see if these changes can get Chelsea back in this.
It's a triple chance as Cucurella, Ziyech, and Havertz zome on for Hall, Mount, and Broja.
Off
Mason Mount
Chelsea
On
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
73'
CHELSEA TO MAKE A SUB?
The camera pans to the attacking options that Chelsea has on the bench. Ziyech, Aubameyang, and Havertz.
But Potter is surely concerned about his team's defensive fragility as well.
67'
Goal
Joe Willock
Newcastle United
GOAL! NEWCASTLE 1-0 CHELSEA
WHAT A STRIKEEEEEE!!!!
It looked like it was going to be Almirons as he goes from right to a central area, but he takes a slight heavy touch and Willock lashes an powerful and precise shot that rockets into the back of the net.
WHAT. A. GOAL!
62'
BIG SAVE
Chelsea finally have attacked! It only took them about an hour. But it's a big save from Pope!
Gallagher takes a shot from the edge of the area, Pope tips it around the post with his fingertips.
61'
KOULIBALY DOWN
Worry for Potter, and even more worry for Senegal, as their captain goes down after holding the back of his thigh. He's down for a bit, but is back up for now.
59'
MORE NEWCASTLE
Willock gets in behind and he whips the ball across the face of goal. It just misses Wood as it goes out for a corner.
56'
YELLOW CARD
Trippier is booked for tripping Pulisic.
Yellow card
Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United
55'
CHELSEA BEING PINNED BACK
It's all Newcastle now, and Chelsea are struggling. It doesn't help that Mendy looks uncomfortable everytime he gets the ball at his feet.