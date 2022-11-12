Newcastle United - Chelsea

Premier League / Matchday 16
St James' Park / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
7
ChelseaCHE
1363421
