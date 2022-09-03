Newcastle United - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 6
St James' Park / 03.09.2022
Newcastle United
Not started
-
-
Crystal Palace
Lineups

Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newcastle United

Crystal Palace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
12
Newcastle UnitedNEW
51316
13
Crystal PalaceCRY
51225
Latest news

Premier League

Sancho strike gives resurgent United third win in a row

18 hours ago

Premier League

Substitute Carvalho gets late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle

Yesterday at 06:35

