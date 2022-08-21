Newcastle v Manchester City: City look to stay perfect in tricky trip to St James' Park
Premier League / Matchday 3
St James' Park / 21.08.2022
Live
19'
ANOTHER POPE SAVE
De Bruyne takes his time lining up a free kick, and shoots true but Nick Pope is there at full stretch to deny him.
18'
CANCELO BOOKED
City's number seven receives a caution for a foul in backplay.
Yellow card
João Cancelo
Manchester City
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
17'
ALMIRON BLOWS HUGE CHANCE
Saint-Maximin skips by his man on the edge of the box and pulls it back to Miguel Almiron who is alone on the penalty spot.
Almiron leans way back and fires his shot into row z.
15'
FODEN TAKES ON POPE
City cut through Newcastle's back line once again, but Phil Foden eschews the chance to square to Haaland and instead shoots low at the Newcastle goal.
Pope saves with his foot and the chance is gone.
14'
NEWCASTLE THREATEN ON THE BREAK
The home side are playing on the counter at the moment, and Joe Willock leads one swiftly up the pitch. His pass to Callum Wilson is too late, though, finding the English striker in an offside position.
12'
RARE GUNDOGAN MISCUE
Manchester City's captain ghosts into the box and receives possession but as he looks up to find a teammate to cross to, the ball rolls under his foot and out for a goal kick.
10'
HAALAND SETS DE BRUYNE AWAY
A lovely through ball from the big Norwegian on halfway leaves KDB with just the keeper to beat.
De Bruyne's shot is saved, but more danger signs for Newcastle.
8'
HAALAND TAKEN DOWN
City's number nine was looking to break away in midfield, but Bruno wasn't about to let him.
Newcastle's midfield general takes one for the team, but must now be careful.
Yellow card
Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
6'
A BIG MOUNTAIN FOR NEWCASTLE TO CLIMB
City have won 30 of their last 31 matches when opening the scoring. Can Newcastle turn the tide?
5'
Goal
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
GOAL - MANCHESTER CITY
Bernardo Silva drifts in off the left wing and has all the time in the world to curl his cross towards the far post.
Gundogan is free in the box and even has time to trap the ball before walloping it past Nick Pope.
4'
CITY ON THE ATTACK
The visitors surge forward and find Haaland in the box, but the big Norwegian's touch takes him away from goal.
Eventually Rodri receives possession and takes a shot from long range but fires over the bar.
2'
EDERSON CLAIMS THE CORNER
City's number one has little trouble dealing with a prepared move from the Newcastle corner.
1'
FAST START FOR NEWCASTLE
The Magpies force a turnover high up the pitch and win a corner inside the first minute.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
Manchester City get us underway in the first half.
16.25
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
The ground is full and the players are in the tunnel, the action is imminent.
16.20
DEFENSIVE MASTERCLASS INCOMING?
Neither Manchester City nor Newcastle have conceded a single goal this season, and only Liverpool have a better defensive record in 2022.
This fixture traditionally guarantees goals, but maybe things will be different this time around.
16.15
WILL HAALAND EXPLODE TODAY?
Manchester City's big new signing Erling Haaland has scored two goals in his first two Premier League matches, but has yet to have a signature "Haaland" game where he really hammers an opponent.
Is today the day?
16.10
LAST TIME THEY MET
Manchester City hammered Newcastle 5-0 late last season after beating them 4-0 in December.
City are also on the longest run in Premier League history of scoring at least once against an opponent, having scored in each of the last 27 meetings with Newcastle.
Image credit: Getty Images
16.05
ONE TO WATCH
Rodri suffering some discomfort during the warm-up.
16.00
GOOD NEWS FOR CITY
One of Manchester City's title rivals have let some early points slip this afternoon.
Chelsea lost 3-0 to Leeds, and saw Kalidou Koulibaly sent off late on.