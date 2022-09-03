Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth

Premier League / Matchday 6
City Ground / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Lineups

Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
3-4-3
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
15
Nottingham ForestNOT
51134
16
BournemouthBOU
51134
