Premier League result: Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest stun Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi strikes the winner at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 22/10/2022 at 13:38 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Awoniyi strikes to sink former club Liverpool to give Forest huge victory
    End of 2nd Half
    90+7'
    FULL TIME
    Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool.
    90+6'
    FOREST CHANCE
    OFF THE POST.... but it doesn't matter... There's the FT whistle.
    90+4'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Robertson nods on a long throw from the right, but Salah's flick header is easily tipped over.
    90+3'
    STUNNING SAVE!
    Van Dijk meets a left-wing corner but his downward header is kept out by a big left arm from Henderson.
    90+2'
    TIME ADDED ON
    Five minutes left.
    90+1'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Van Dijk hooks a volley wide from TAA's free kick.
    90'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Freuler booked.
    Remo Freuler
    Yellow card
    Remo Freuler
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    89'
    YELLOW CARD
    Worrall cautioned for time-wasting.
    Joe Worrall
    Yellow card
    Joe Worrall
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Yellow Cards1
    88'
    AS IT STANDS
    The result would see Forest rise up to 19th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action, while Liverpool will be seventh and could well fall further off fourth-placed Chelsea.
    86'
    FOREST CHANCE!
    Yates darts on to Gibbs-White's clever pass but sees his lifted effort brilliantly blocked by Alisson.
    85'
    GREAT SAVE!
    Alexander-Arnold has a back post header well saved by Henderson after a neat move down the left carved the home side open.
    82'
    80'
    FOREST CHANGE
    Mangala on.
    Cheikhou Kouyaté
    Off
    Cheikhou Kouyaté
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    On target1
    Fouls3
    Orel Mangala
    On
    Orel Mangala
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    78'
    FOREST CHANCE
    Yates sizzles a low shot towards goal that Alisson gathers at the second attempt after more fine play from Kouyate caused the visitors problems on the left.
    78'
    76'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Oxlade-Chamberlain on.
    Roberto Firmino
    Off
    Roberto Firmino
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide2
    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    On
    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    74'
    FOREST CHANGE
    Lodi on.
    Neco Williams
    Off
    Neco Williams
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls3
    Renan Lodi
    On
    Renan Lodi
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    73'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Jones is given space to chest down a right-wing cross and volley in an 18-yard strike that Henderson is equal to.
    71'
