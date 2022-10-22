Premier League result: Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest stun Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi strikes the winner at the City Ground
Premier League / Matchday 13
City Ground / 22.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL TIME
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool.
90+6'
FOREST CHANCE
OFF THE POST.... but it doesn't matter... There's the FT whistle.
90+4'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Robertson nods on a long throw from the right, but Salah's flick header is easily tipped over.
90+3'
STUNNING SAVE!
Van Dijk meets a left-wing corner but his downward header is kept out by a big left arm from Henderson.
90+2'
TIME ADDED ON
Five minutes left.
90+1'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Van Dijk hooks a volley wide from TAA's free kick.
90'
YELLOW CARD!
Freuler booked.
89'
YELLOW CARD
Worrall cautioned for time-wasting.
88'
AS IT STANDS
The result would see Forest rise up to 19th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action, while Liverpool will be seventh and could well fall further off fourth-placed Chelsea.
86'
FOREST CHANCE!
Yates darts on to Gibbs-White's clever pass but sees his lifted effort brilliantly blocked by Alisson.
85'
GREAT SAVE!
Alexander-Arnold has a back post header well saved by Henderson after a neat move down the left carved the home side open.
82'
80'
FOREST CHANGE
Mangala on.
On
Orel Mangala
Nottingham Forest
78'
FOREST CHANCE
Yates sizzles a low shot towards goal that Alisson gathers at the second attempt after more fine play from Kouyate caused the visitors problems on the left.
78'
76'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Oxlade-Chamberlain on.
On
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Liverpool
74'
FOREST CHANGE
Lodi on.
On
Renan Lodi
Nottingham Forest
73'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Jones is given space to chest down a right-wing cross and volley in an 18-yard strike that Henderson is equal to.
71'
THE TOAST OF THE TRENT