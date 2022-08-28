Premier League result: Harry Kane scores twice and sees penalty saved as Tottenham Hotspur win at Nottingham Forest
Premier League / Matchday 4
City Ground / 28.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
MATCH REPORT
Henderson wins a mini battle, but Kane wins the war!
Forest were impressive but couldn't create enough while the difference was in the final ball and the finishing for Spurs.
More below!
Kane scores twice, has penalty saved as Spurs see off Forest
End of 2nd Half
90+9'
FULL TIME - KANE LEADS SPURS TO A HARD-FOUGHT VICTORY
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham.
Image credit: Getty Images
90+7'
FOREST CHANCE
Worrall blazes over from 12 yards after Tottenham had failed to deal with a corner.
90+5'
FOREST CONTINUE TO PUSH
The hosts wreak havoc from a left-wing corner but the ball just won't drop for them despite pinball in that Spurs area.
90+3'
ALMOST THREE!
Henderson produces another superb stop to keep out Richarlison's shot. Spence has a chance with the follow-up but scuffs it and Forest hack it clear.
90+1'
SPURS CHANGE
Spence on for Bentancur. The ex-Forest man gets a fine reception from the home crowd.
Off
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Free Kicks1
On
Djed Spence
Tottenham Hotspur
90'
FOREST CHANGE
Surridge on for Johnson.
Off
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Sam Surridge
Nottingham Forest
88'
SPURS WILL CLIMB TO THIRD
The Lilywhites will be two points off leaders Arsenal.
86'
JOHNSON BOOKED
The Forest forward hacks down Richarlison as the Brazilian looked to show boat.
Yellow card
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
85'
SPURS CHANGE
Bissouma on.
Off
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
Assists1
Blocked Shots3
Wide1
On
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
85'
FOREST BOOKING
Kouyate us cautioned for a disappointed home team.
Yellow card
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
84'
KANE KEEPS ON CLIMBING THE GOAL CHARTS
Kane moves level with Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.
83'
YELLOW CARD FOR KANE
The forward nets a second of the day but also picks up a caution for his celebrations.
Yellow card
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
81'
Goal
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals2
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
GOAL! FOREST 0-2 SPURS
Kane is left in acres of space to nod home after a lovely outside of the foot cross from Richarlison.
81'
FOREST CHANCE
Dennis dances in from the left but arrows a right-foot effort over the bar.
80'
SPURS HALF CHANCE
Richarlison can't wrap his foot around the ball to divert it home at the near post after a good run and cross from Kulusevski down the right.
78'
76'
FOREST CHANGES
Awoniyi, Kouyate and Freuler on.
O'Brien, Cooks, Yates off.
Off
Steve Cook
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks4
On
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
75'
SPURS CHANGE
Son off, Richarlison on.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
74'
SPURS CHANGE
Sessegnon on for Perisic.
Off
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur