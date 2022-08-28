Premier League result: Harry Kane scores twice and sees penalty saved as Tottenham Hotspur win at Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 4
City Ground / 28.08.2022
Nottingham Forest
Completed
0
2
Tottenham Hotspur
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 28/08/2022 at 17:50 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Henderson wins a mini battle, but Kane wins the war!
    Forest were impressive but couldn't create enough while the difference was in the final ball and the finishing for Spurs.
    More below!
    Kane scores twice, has penalty saved as Spurs see off Forest
    End of 2nd Half
    90+9'
    FULL TIME - KANE LEADS SPURS TO A HARD-FOUGHT VICTORY
    Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+7'
    FOREST CHANCE
    Worrall blazes over from 12 yards after Tottenham had failed to deal with a corner.
    90+5'
    FOREST CONTINUE TO PUSH
    The hosts wreak havoc from a left-wing corner but the ball just won't drop for them despite pinball in that Spurs area.
    90+3'
    ALMOST THREE!
    Henderson produces another superb stop to keep out Richarlison's shot. Spence has a chance with the follow-up but scuffs it and Forest hack it clear.
    90+1'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Spence on for Bentancur. The ex-Forest man gets a fine reception from the home crowd.
    90'
    FOREST CHANGE
    Surridge on for Johnson.
    88'
    SPURS WILL CLIMB TO THIRD
    The Lilywhites will be two points off leaders Arsenal.
    86'
    JOHNSON BOOKED
    The Forest forward hacks down Richarlison as the Brazilian looked to show boat.
    85'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Bissouma on.
    85'
    FOREST BOOKING
    Kouyate us cautioned for a disappointed home team.
    84'
    KANE KEEPS ON CLIMBING THE GOAL CHARTS
    Kane moves level with Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.
    83'
    YELLOW CARD FOR KANE
    The forward nets a second of the day but also picks up a caution for his celebrations.
    GOAL! FOREST 0-2 SPURS
    Kane is left in acres of space to nod home after a lovely outside of the foot cross from Richarlison.
    81'
    FOREST CHANCE
    Dennis dances in from the left but arrows a right-foot effort over the bar.
    80'
    SPURS HALF CHANCE
    Richarlison can't wrap his foot around the ball to divert it home at the near post after a good run and cross from Kulusevski down the right.
    78'
    76'
    FOREST CHANGES
    Awoniyi, Kouyate and Freuler on.
    O'Brien, Cooks, Yates off.
    75'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Son off, Richarlison on.
    74'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Sessegnon on for Perisic.
