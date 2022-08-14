Nottingham Forest v West Ham live: Taiwo Awoniyi gives Forest the lead as City Ground hosts Premier League football for first time in 23 years
Premier League / Matchday 2
City Ground / 14.08.2022
16:07
THAT'S ALL FROM US
16:06
ALTHOUGH THE FANS DID CELEBRATE A LITTLE EARLY!
They thought this was the full-time whistle!
16:05
CATCH UP ON THE DRAMA
Miss any of the action? Here's our full report of what happened at the City Ground this afternoon as Nottingham Forest picked up a memorable win
16:02
JOE WORRELL A HAPPY MAN
"It's not the best we've played. I think we were a little bit loose at points. But we know we're dangerous. To win is very sweet."
16:02
HENDERSON: "THIS PLACE IS A FORTRESS"
"What an occasion!" says the goalkeeper speaking after the game. "The fans deserve this"
ON TO THE 4.30 GAME
End of 2nd Half
90+9
FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-0 WEST HAM
What a moment for the Tricky Trees and Steve Cooper! They get their first Premier League win since 1999, and the heroics of goalkeeper Dean Henderson certainly played a huge part in earning a massive three points
90+8
AND NOW ONE TO SURRIDGE
He reacts to a push to the floor and goes in the book as well
Yellow card
Sam Surridge
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
90+7'
YELLOW CARD TO JOHNSON
He tries to play down the clock by kicking the ball away, but the referee spots it
Yellow card
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90+7'
'FOREST ARE BACK'
The fans are on their feet and cheering their team home
90+6'
A MATCH WINNING SAVE?
Here's that penalty stop from Dean Henderson - what a moment for the on-loan 'keeper
90+5'
WEST HAM PUSHING FORWARD
There's a chance for Scamacca to shoot in the box, surely, but he tries to chest the ball down to a none-existent team mate instead
90+1'
OUCH! SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON
We're into additional time. Surely there can't be as much drama as the first half?
90'
SOUCEK HITS WIDE
Soucek is picked out by a corner from the left, but he's well marked by Toffolo and can't divert the shot towards goal
88'
FOREST PUSHING
You'd think Forest would be sitting back by now, but far from it. Toffolo gets forward and sees his cross / shot diverted to safety
85'
WEST HAM SUB
Jarrod Bowen has been ineffective. He's replaced by new signing Maxwel Cornet
Off
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides2
Free Kicks1
On
Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United
84'
FOREST SUB
Mangala comes off for the hosts, replaced by Cafu
Off
Orel Mangala
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Cafú
Nottingham Forest
83'
OFF THE LINE!
What a piece of defending that is! Kurt Zouma wins a towering header, but Williams gets back on to the post and clears for a corner
79'
NIAKHATE IN TROUBLE
The defender requires treatment for an injury and he's going to have to limp off, replaced by Steve Cook
Off
Moussa Niakhaté
Nottingham Forest
On target2
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Steve Cook
Nottingham Forest
75'
HENDERSON BOOKED
The goalkeeper gets a yellow card for time wasting
Yellow card
Dean Henderson
Nottingham Forest
Saves by Goalkeeper4
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks5