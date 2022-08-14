Nottingham Forest v West Ham live: Taiwo Awoniyi gives Forest the lead as City Ground hosts Premier League football for first time in 23 years

Premier League / Matchday 2
City Ground / 14.08.2022
Nottingham Forest
Completed
1
0
West Ham United
    Matt Jones
    Matt Jones
    Updated 14/08/2022 at 15:07 GMT
    16:07
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, that's me done, but the Chelsea game kicks off shortly, so keep up to date with that one, which could be huge come May
    16:06
    ALTHOUGH THE FANS DID CELEBRATE A LITTLE EARLY!
    They thought this was the full-time whistle!
    16:05
    Miss any of the action? Here's our full report of what happened at the City Ground this afternoon as Nottingham Forest picked up a memorable win
    16:02
    JOE WORRELL A HAPPY MAN
    "It's not the best we've played. I think we were a little bit loose at points. But we know we're dangerous. To win is very sweet."
    16:02
    HENDERSON: "THIS PLACE IS A FORTRESS"
    "What an occasion!" says the goalkeeper speaking after the game. "The fans deserve this"
    There's another massive match kicking off in under half an hour, as Chelsea and Spurs lock horns.
    End of 2nd Half
    90+9
    FULL-TIME: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-0 WEST HAM
    What a moment for the Tricky Trees and Steve Cooper! They get their first Premier League win since 1999, and the heroics of goalkeeper Dean Henderson certainly played a huge part in earning a massive three points
    90+8
    AND NOW ONE TO SURRIDGE
    He reacts to a push to the floor and goes in the book as well
    Sam Surridge
    Yellow card
    Sam Surridge
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls against1
    90+7'
    YELLOW CARD TO JOHNSON
    He tries to play down the clock by kicking the ball away, but the referee spots it
    Brennan Johnson
    Yellow card
    Brennan Johnson
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    90+7'
    'FOREST ARE BACK'
    The fans are on their feet and cheering their team home
    90+6'
    A MATCH WINNING SAVE?
    Here's that penalty stop from Dean Henderson - what a moment for the on-loan 'keeper
    90+5'
    WEST HAM PUSHING FORWARD
    There's a chance for Scamacca to shoot in the box, surely, but he tries to chest the ball down to a none-existent team mate instead
    90+1'
    OUCH! SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON
    We're into additional time. Surely there can't be as much drama as the first half?
    90'
    SOUCEK HITS WIDE
    Soucek is picked out by a corner from the left, but he's well marked by Toffolo and can't divert the shot towards goal
    88'
    FOREST PUSHING
    You'd think Forest would be sitting back by now, but far from it. Toffolo gets forward and sees his cross / shot diverted to safety
    85'
    WEST HAM SUB
    Jarrod Bowen has been ineffective. He's replaced by new signing Maxwel Cornet
    Jarrod Bowen
    Off
    Jarrod Bowen
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Offsides2
    Free Kicks1
    Maxwel Cornet
    On
    Maxwel Cornet
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    84'
    FOREST SUB
    Mangala comes off for the hosts, replaced by Cafu
    Orel Mangala
    Off
    Orel Mangala
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Cafú
    On
    Cafú
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    83'
    OFF THE LINE!
    What a piece of defending that is! Kurt Zouma wins a towering header, but Williams gets back on to the post and clears for a corner
    79'
    NIAKHATE IN TROUBLE
    The defender requires treatment for an injury and he's going to have to limp off, replaced by Steve Cook
    Moussa Niakhaté
    Off
    Moussa Niakhaté
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Steve Cook
    On
    Steve Cook
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    75'
    HENDERSON BOOKED
    The goalkeeper gets a yellow card for time wasting
    Dean Henderson
    Yellow card
    Dean Henderson
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Saves by Goalkeeper4
    Yellow Cards1
    Free Kicks5