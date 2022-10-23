Southampton v Arsenal LIVE - Updates from St Mary's as Xhaka sweeps Gunners into early lead
Premier League / Matchday 13
St. Mary's Stadium / 23.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. Arsenal drop points at the top, and Southampton continue their unbeaten run, making it three without defeat now as Hassenhuttl looks to turn his fortunes around. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more live Premier League action.
90+4'
FREE KICK, SOUTHAMPTON,
Diallo is fouled by Xhaka.
90+3'
YELLOW CARD
Lyanco is booked for a reaction to a push from Nketiah.
Yellow card
Lyanco
Southampton
90+2'
BODIES IN THE BOX
All hands on deck for the Saints, as Arsenal probe.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
89'
FREE KICK, ARSENAL
Walcott is booked for a dive.
Yellow card
Theo Walcott
Southampton
89'
OFFSIDE
The ball falls fortunately for Perraud who continues his overlapping run, but the flag is up.
87'
LOST OUT
Edozie drives down the left at speed, but he's stopped in his tracks by Vieira.
85'
CLEARED
... by Gabriel.
85'
CORNER, SOUTHAMPTON
Won well by the persistence of Romain Perraud.
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Fabio Vieira replaces Odegaard.
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
82'
CORNER, ARSENAL
Odegaard finds Nketiah who strikes, but Lyanco deflects behind. The corner is cleared well as Southampton try and counter, but Walcott is offside.
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Edozie replaces Armstrong.
Off
Stuart Armstrong
Southampton
On
Samuel Edozie
Southampton
80'
NO GOAL!
Odegaard thinks he's put the Gunners 2-1 up, but the ball went out of play as Tierney desperately tried to keep it in. The Norwegian slammed it home, but the goal is ruled out.
79'
(NEARLY) TEN TO PLAY
Arsenal are still chasing that elusive second.
77'
BACK ON THE FRONT FOOT
... are the league leaders. They need a win here, but how composed will their young men stay?
75'
LOSING THAT FIZZ
... as Alan Smith says on Sky commentary. Arsenal haven't been able to sustain their early first-half energy.
73'
SUBSTITUTION
Walcott replaces Adam Armstrong.
Off
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
On
Theo Walcott
Southampton
73'
SUBSTITUTION
Che Adams replaces Aribo.
Off
Joe Aribo
Southampton
On
Ché Adams
Southampton
72'
SUBSTITUTION
White is replaced by Tierney as Tomiyasu goes to right-back.
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal