Southampton v Chelsea: Raheem Sterling scores again before Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong put Saints ahead
Premier League / Matchday 5
St. Mary's Stadium / 30.08.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HT'
HT: SOUTHAMPTON 2-1 CHELSEA
Chelsea started well but they look vulnerable in defence and the Saints are causing them issues with their pace and intensity up top.
As the half-time whistle goes Jorginho is complaining to the ref after he is fouled by Adams and he then flicks the ball into his face while he is on the ground.
45+1'
Goal
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
Goals1
On target2
GOAL: SOUTHAMPTON 2-1 CHELSEA
A.Armstrong scores and Southampton lead.
Ward-Prowse shifts it wide to Perraud on the overlap and the left-back crosses low towards the penalty box and Armstrong takes one touch and shoots, it takes a little deflection and goes beyond Mendy.
Hasenhuttl celebrates madly.
45'
TWO MINUTES ADDED
Diallo has just clattered into Jorginho as Adams has again won another header.
43'
KOULIBALY BATTLES
Chelsea's new centre-back is finding it tough to deal with Adams.
The Scot is winning everything in the air against Koulibaly and seems to have the beating of him in a race. Koulibaly's passing is very impressive, however.
40'
ELSEWHERE...
37'
OUCH
Ziyech is down hurt receiving treatment.
35'
COUNTER ATTACK
Sterling cuts in from the right and is tackled by Lavia, Southampton break. A.Armstrong has options but goes for goal from distance and it is easily saved. He had options via Ward-Prowse and Adams if he looked up.
33'
NERVOUS DEFENDING
Azpilicueta hasn't started the game well and Chelsea look a tad nervous when defending and Southampton are as energetic as ever.
A.Armstrong beats a hesitant Azpi trying to deal with a long ball but his shot is poor.
31'
THROWBACK
When these two sides met on the south coast last season Chelsea won 0-6 and were 0-4 up already at this stage of the game.
It's safe to say it's a lot more even today.
28'
Goal
Romeo Lavia
Southampton
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 CHELSEA
The equaliser. It's from the 18-year-old, Lavia.
It's a bad corner from Ward-Prowse but Azpilicueta's clearance has no distance and it falls to Lavia on the edge of the box who blasts it towards goal and Mendy cannot stop it. A great response from Hasenhuttl's men.
26'
CREATING FOR FUN
The front four of Mount, Havertz, Sterling and Ziyech are causing Southampton big problems with their movement and vision.
23'
Goal
Raheem Sterling
Chelsea
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
GOAL: SOUTHAMPTON 0-1 CHELSEA
Sterling makes it three goals in two games.
It's great interplay by the attackers as Havertz slides a ball into Mount, he rolls it across to Sterling. He is patient from close range - swivels, shoots and scores. 0-1.
22'
HUGE CHANCE
Chelsea break away via Ziyech playing a through ball to Sterling as Saints players are all high up the pitch.
But he dithers on the ball and Bella-Kotchap puts in an outstanding tackle to prevent him getting closer to the goal.
21'
NOT PITCH PERFECT
The grass doesn't look in the best condition. The ball isn't bouncing properly and the pitch is 'turfing' up a fair bit making it look a bit muddy in patches.
19'
PENALTY SHOUT
Salisu launches a long throw in to the box and there are some small penalty shouts as it hits Havertz but it certainly was not a penalty. Not quite the injustice they faced against Man United when McTominay handled it three times in one movement!
16'
NICE MOVE
Chelsea are improving and playing quick and incisive football. Mount is picking the ball up in good areas and he combines with Cucurella. Mount then finds Ziyech in a good position but he cannot get a clean shot off.
14'
GREAT PLAY
Saints don't press Jorginho who turns on the halfway line and fires a ball through the lines to Mount.
He then plays a ball into the feet of Sterling and he creates half a yard to shoot but the ex-Man City man scuffs his shot.
11'
BAZUNU GATHERS
Sterling does well drifting onto the right flank and standing a cross up but it is claimed by Bazunu.
9'
CORNERS GALORE
Ward-Prowse is known for his set pieces and Southampton get a corner. It is whipped towards the front post as the hosts try to crowd Mendy in. But it is headed clear by Thiago Silva.
It results in another corner and again the veteran heads it away. Great defending.
6'
CAGEY START
A few wayward passes from both sides. Southampton are trying to press the Chelsea midfield and they have had one attempt as Elyounoussi forces Mendy into making a comfortable save.