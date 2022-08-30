Southampton - Chelsea

Premier League / Matchday 5
St. Mary's Stadium / 30.08.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton
Chelsea
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Chelsea

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
6
ChelseaCHE
42117
13
SouthamptonSOU
41124
