Southampton v Manchester United live updates - latest Premier League score as Ten Hag's side aim for successive wins
Premier League / Matchday 4
St. Mary's Stadium / 27.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'+6
FULL TIME:
United register back to back wins for the first time since February after skipper Fernandes' second half strike.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+3
CHANCE!
Mara with a bicycle kick that lacks power and is cleared off the line by Dalot.
Mara with a bicycle kick that lacks power and is cleared off the line by Dalot.
90'+2
SUB:
Fred is on.
Fred is on.
Off
Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
On target1
Corners3
On
Fred
Manchester United
90'
ADDED TIME:
There will be 6 added minutes.
There will be 6 added minutes.
90'
SUBS:
Lyanco is on for Aribo.
Dejenpo is on for Perraud.
Off
Moussa Djenepo
Southampton
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Romain Perraud
Southampton
88'
MCTOMINAY INJURY CONCERN:
The Scot appears to have jarred his knee, looks nasty.
The Scot appears to have jarred his knee, looks nasty.
-
85'
CHANCE!
Bella-Kotchap wins the ball high up and takes on a couple of United players before wildly lashing it well over.
83'
BOOKING:
McTominay is booked for a tug of the shirt.
McTominay is booked for a tug of the shirt.
Yellow card
Scott McTominay
Manchester United
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
82'
TOP DEFENDING:
Ronaldo flicks it to Eriksen on the break. The Dane's touch is too heavy but Ronaldo looks to catch up with the ball but Salisu is there to outmuscle him.
-
78'
CASEMIRO ON FOR HIS DEBUT:
Elanga is off and makes way for the new man Casemiro.
Ronaldo looks to have shaken off that earlier knock.
77'
SUB:
Mara is on for A.Armstrong.
Off
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Sekou Mara
Southampton
75'
INJURY CONCERNS:
Adams has gone down with a knock.
Adams has gone down with a knock.
Ronaldo is then down with an injury problem and looks to be heading off.
-
73'
CHANCE!
Lavia turns well on the edge of the box but blazes his shot well over.
71'
PENALTY APPEAL!
There is a coming together between Martinez and Adams who holds it up and tries to take on the Argentine. No pen given, that was good defending.
70'
GOOD DEFENDING:
Tominay finds Ronaldo in the box and he tries to turn and shoot but Djenepo with a brilliant last-ditch tackle.
67'
RONALDO ON:
Ronaldo replaces Sancho. He goes up front with Rashford moving to the left flank.
Ronaldo replaces Sancho. He goes up front with Rashford moving to the left flank.
Off
Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
Fouls1
On
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
-