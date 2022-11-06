Southampton - Newcastle United

Premier League / Matchday 15
St. Mary's Stadium / 06.11.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Newcastle United
Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
3-5-2
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1393130
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
17
SouthamptonSOU
1333712
