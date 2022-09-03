Tottenham v Fulham live: Hojberg opens scoring for Spurs

Premier League / Matchday 6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.09.2022
Live
Tottenham Hotspur
Second half
1
0
68'
Fulham
    Live Updates
    Marcus Foley
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 03/09/2022 at 15:28 GMT
    65'
    YELLOW CARD FOR PALHINHA
    After losing the ball he fouled Kane and received punsishment when the move ended.
    64'
    SON DENIED AGAIN
    He turns inside Adaraboiyo who it deflects off, but Leno still manages to parry wide.
    61'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR FULHAM
    New boys James and Willian come on, along with Cairney. Reid, Pereira and Kebano.
    58'
    GREAT STOP FROM LENO!
    The ball falls for Sessegnon at the back post and he drills a low effort back inside the far post but Leno stretches to parry it wide.
    55'
    REID GETS YELLOW CARD
    He brings down Son in full flight just inside the Fulham half.
    54'
    MITROVIC EFFORT DEFLECTED
    But Lloris is equal to it pushing away the effort after it ballooned in the air off Lenglet's leg.
    51'
    KANE FEEDS RICHARLISON
    And he aims an effort just inside the far post but Leno saves comfortably.
    50'
    DIER SHOOTS JUST OVER
    Richarlison won the ball on the right flank and then played a perfect low cross which Dier side-footed over from seven yards out.
    49'
    GREAT RUN FROM SON INTO AREA
    He feeds Kane but plays it behind him and the England skipper's eventual effort was blocked.
    46'
    SPURS GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    JUST THE ONE-GOAL LEAD
    But it could be more. Spurs with a fairly dominant display.
    45+5'
    HALF-CHANCE FOR SESSEGNON
    On the break Son plays the former Fulham man a ball just inside the penalty area and Sessegnon turns and curls an effort wide of the far post.
    45'
    MITROVIC FAILS TO GET HEAD ON CROSS
    A nice inswinging cross from the left flank from Palhinha but the big number nine fails to read the fight of the ball despite escaping clutches of his marker.
    40'
    GOAL FOR SPURS!
    Hojberg is the unlikely source of the opening goal. The Dane fed a ball into Richarlison's feet inside the area and when the ball was returned he fired a low unstoppable drive home
    38'
    KANE AGAIN FINDS A PERFECT THROUGH-BALL
    But Tete comes over to stop Richarlison shooting at goal.
    36'
    TETE BOOKED FOR TIMEWASTING
    Pretty silly that with ten minutes to go in the first half.
    33'
    OFF THE BAR
    Fantastic play from Kane turning on the edge of the box and dinking a ball over the defence for Son who brought the ball down and fired at goal only to see the ball bounce back off the bar.
    29'
    ROBINSON FORCED OFF WITH INJURY
    He is replaced by Mbabu
    26'
    DESPERATE DEFENDING SAVES FULHAM
    is found behind the Fulham defence in the area but a combination of Adaraboiyo, Leno and Palhinha stop the Brazilian or Kane getting a shot on goal.
    22'
    GREAT PLAY FROM RICHARLISON
    He beats Tete on the left and then pulls back for Son whose effort is deflected wide by the lunging Ream's hand - but from point-blank range it is no penalty.