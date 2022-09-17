Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Son hat-trick off the bench gives Spurs six and the win
Premier League / Matchday 8
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 17.09.2022
FULL TIME
SON COMES GOOD TO PUT SPURS LEVEL WITH TOP
It is harsh on Leicester who were the better side for much of the match but Son Heung-Min delights the fans and brings himself great relief with getting off the mark for the seaosn in style.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO BE PLAYED
87'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Son has his hat-trick. Evans' foot was just playing him on.
86'
GOAL FOR SPURS - DISALLOWED!
Son scores a hat-trick but the linesman says he is offside. It is being checked now.
84'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Another great goal from Son. Kane fed him 25 yards out, and this time with his left foot, he delivers another incredible finish.
81'
ROMERO SOMEHOW MISSES FROM SEVEN YARDS OUT
Fortunately for him Son was offside before he put an exquisite ball across the box which the defender slammed wide of the goal.
79'
BENTANCUR DENIED BY WARD
Kane squared the ball from the left flank and the midfielder eyed his second goal in a Spurs shirt but could not direct it wide of the keeper.
79'
NDIDI SHOTS FROM EDGE OF AREA
He skews his effort wide of the target.
75'
VARDY AND IHEANACHO COME ON
Two late probably. They replace Daka and Dewsbury-Hall.
73'
Goal
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Son scores his first of the season. And it was a brilliant one. On the break he was delayed by two Leicester defenders at the edge of the area but then he curls an effort into the top corner leaving Ward with no chance.
70'
BISSOUMA REPLACES KULUSEVSKI
Conte looking more to hold onto this lead now.
68'
MADDISON WITH ANOTHER DANGEROUS BALL INTO AREA
This time Barnes, stopping, heads wide of the target.
63'
KULUSEVSKI IN SOME PAIN
He fell awkwardly from a challenge from Paes but seems to be okay to carry on.
61'
DAKE WITH AN ATTEMPTED 'MARADONA'
He throws his hand at Maddison's cross from the right and punches it wide of the goal. He receives a yellow card. No point doing that in this day and age.
59'
SON REPLACES RICHARLISON
Romero also comes on for Sanchez.
58'
GREAT STOP FROM LLORIS
Maddison puts a fine cross into the box which Daka nodded towards the corner but on the bounce the Spurs keeper pushed the ball away.
54'
EMERSON ON FOR PERISIC
Interesting move. You assume it must be an injury. Conte moved Perisic to the left flank due to Castagne getting the better of Sessegnon, who now will move back to the left with the right back coming on.
50'
KULUSEVSKI SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF BOX
It is with his right foot which lacks the left's purity and the ball flies high, wide and not handsomely over the bar.
47'
Goal
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Bentancur robs Ndidi and then races to the edge of the box and coolly slots the ball past Ward.
46'
SPURS GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!