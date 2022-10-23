Premier League live: Key updates as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur trail Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in top-six clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 13
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 23.10.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF TIME
Spurs 0-2 Newcastle.
45+3'
CLOSE!
Son races after a long ball but can't quite bring it down to attempt a shot. It falls for Lenglet who sees his effort blocked.
45'
TIME ADDED ON AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF
Three minutes to go.
42'
40'
Goal
Miguel Almirón
Newcastle United
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
GOAL! TOTTENHAM 0-2 NEWCASTLE
An awful kick from Lloris leaves Spurs vulnerable. Almiron shows great strength to hold off his man before rampaging into the right side of the area and slotting a low finish beyond Lloris.
39'
NEWCASTLE CHANCE
Almiron and Longstaff combine neatly down the right with the latter swinging in a dangerous cross to the back post that no-one in a Newcastle shirt is alert enough to get on the end of.
37'
35'
YELLOW CARD
Bentancur was cautioned for his protests following the goal.
Yellow card
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
34'
THE GOAL STANDS!
Well, that took a while but it's surely the correct decision.
Wilson has a fourth PL goal of the season.
31'
Goal
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
Goals1
On target2
Offsides1
GOAL! SPURS 0-1 NEWCASTLE
Lloris races out of goal t deal with Schar's long pass and tries to nudge the ball away. He runs straight into Wilson who turns on the loose ball and floats a wonderful shot from distance into the empty net.
Lloris wants a foul. VAR is checking...
30'
SUPERB SAVE!
Kane charges from the halfway line and weaves towards goal. He drags it on to his left foot and rifles in a low shot that Pope does well to block with his foot.
27'
DID YOU KNOW?
Newcastle have kept five shut outs this season and have the PL's best defensive record.
25'
NEWCASTLE CHANCE
Botman flicks a deep free kick back into the danger zone, but Wilson's can't get a clean volley away and it's easy enough for Lloris.
23'
SPURS CHANCE
Skipp bursts down the right and plays a superb pass to the opposite side for the rampaging Sessegnon. The youngster takes it out of his stride and has a pop from 25 yards out but it hits a defender and flies just wide.
22'
20'
DODGY!
That's far too casual from Dier. He plays a blind back pass to Lloris that has too much pace on it and is lucky that is skips just wide of the far post. The keeper wouldn't have stopped it if it was on target.
17'
15'
SPURS ATTEMPT
Bissouma chests down a headed clearance but hooks his volley over from 25 yards out.
13'
VIDEO: SON GOES CLOSE EARLY ON
11'
SPURS CHANCE
Son plays a lovely one-two with Kane but sees his clipped effort catch the hand of Pope before being hacked off the line.