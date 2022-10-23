Premier League live: Key updates as Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur trail Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in top-six clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League / Matchday 13
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 23.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Half-time
0
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 23/10/2022 at 16:18 GMT
    End of 1st Half
    45+4'
    HALF TIME
    Spurs 0-2 Newcastle.
    45+3'
    CLOSE!
    Son races after a long ball but can't quite bring it down to attempt a shot. It falls for Lenglet who sees his effort blocked.
    45'
    TIME ADDED ON AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF
    Three minutes to go.
    42'
    40'
    Miguel Almirón
    Goal
    Miguel Almirón
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    GOAL! TOTTENHAM 0-2 NEWCASTLE
    An awful kick from Lloris leaves Spurs vulnerable. Almiron shows great strength to hold off his man before rampaging into the right side of the area and slotting a low finish beyond Lloris.
    39'
    NEWCASTLE CHANCE
    Almiron and Longstaff combine neatly down the right with the latter swinging in a dangerous cross to the back post that no-one in a Newcastle shirt is alert enough to get on the end of.
    37'
    35'
    YELLOW CARD
    Bentancur was cautioned for his protests following the goal.
    Rodrigo Bentancur
    Yellow card
    Rodrigo Bentancur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    34'
    THE GOAL STANDS!
    Well, that took a while but it's surely the correct decision.
    Wilson has a fourth PL goal of the season.
    31'
    Callum Wilson
    Goal
    Callum Wilson
    Newcastle United
    Newcastle United
    Goals1
    On target2
    Offsides1
    GOAL! SPURS 0-1 NEWCASTLE
    Lloris races out of goal t deal with Schar's long pass and tries to nudge the ball away. He runs straight into Wilson who turns on the loose ball and floats a wonderful shot from distance into the empty net.
    Lloris wants a foul. VAR is checking...
    30'
    SUPERB SAVE!
    Kane charges from the halfway line and weaves towards goal. He drags it on to his left foot and rifles in a low shot that Pope does well to block with his foot.
    27'
    DID YOU KNOW?
    Newcastle have kept five shut outs this season and have the PL's best defensive record.
    25'
    NEWCASTLE CHANCE
    Botman flicks a deep free kick back into the danger zone, but Wilson's can't get a clean volley away and it's easy enough for Lloris.
    23'
    SPURS CHANCE
    Skipp bursts down the right and plays a superb pass to the opposite side for the rampaging Sessegnon. The youngster takes it out of his stride and has a pop from 25 yards out but it hits a defender and flies just wide.
    22'
    20'
    DODGY!
    That's far too casual from Dier. He plays a blind back pass to Lloris that has too much pace on it and is lucky that is skips just wide of the far post. The keeper wouldn't have stopped it if it was on target.
    17'
    15'
    SPURS ATTEMPT
    Bissouma chests down a headed clearance but hooks his volley over from 25 yards out.
    13'
    VIDEO: SON GOES CLOSE EARLY ON
    11'
    SPURS CHANCE
    Son plays a lovely one-two with Kane but sees his clipped effort catch the hand of Pope before being hacked off the line.