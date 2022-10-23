Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United

Premier League / Matchday 13
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-5-2
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-5-2
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1163221
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1162320
6
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1146118
