Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton live updates - latest score as Spurs come from behind to lead!
Premier League / Matchday 1
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 06.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
64'
BAD TACKLE!
What a shocker from Romero on Romeu! The Argentine catches the Spaniard with a bad scissor tackle, which completely takes the Saints midfielder out. For the moment, no yellow card has been brandished.
63'
Tottenham Hotspur
Goal
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOALLLL! TOTTENHAM SCORE AGAIN!
Spurs have four! Emerson's cut back from the right flank finds Kulusevski inside the box, and the Swede places a nice low curling effort beyond Bazunu and into the bottom-left corner. Surely that's job done now for the Londoners as Southampton seem to have capitulated!
60'
Tottenham Hotspur
GOALLLLL! TOTTENHAM EXTEND THEIR LEAD
Tottenham have their third of the afternoon, courtesy of a poor own goal by Mohammed Salisu!
Son feeds an overlapping Emerson down the left, and the Brazilian plays a low cross into the box, but no teammates are there to tap the ball in. Luckily for him, Salisu messes up his clearance on the line, and turns the ball into his own net!
54'
STOPPAGE IN PLAY
Walker-Peters has taken one in the face by his own goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in what was an accidental collision. He is receiving treatment by the Southampton physios.
The defender is now back on his feet.
51'
GOOD CHALLENGE!
Kulusevski causing problems again for Southampton as he plays a good switch through pass for Sessegnon on the left, but before he can get a shot away from inside the box, Walker-Peters is there to make a crucial challenge to stop him in his tracks.
46'
GOAL RULED OUT FOR OFFSIDE!
Spurs strike right at the start of the second half, courtesy of Sessegnon, but the flag instantly goes up by the fourth official.
45'
Southampton
TWO CHANGES FOR SAINTS
Southampton make two half-time changes.
Off: A. Armstrong, Valery
On: Stephens, S. Armstrong
Off
Yan Valery
Southampton
On
Jack Stephens
Southampton
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
Tottenham get us back underway here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
-
EARLY RESULT: LIVERPOOL HELD BY FULHAM
In the early kick-off at Craven Cottage, Liverpool had to settle for a point against newly promoted Fulham, as Mohamed Salah struck late to level it after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace.
Report here:
Salah rescues point for Liverpool after Mitrovic brace, Nunez debut goal
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON
We reach the break here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have come back from behind to lead here.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+1'
ANOTHER SAVE!
Kane has a go at goal from a tight angle on the turn at the near post, but Bazunu makes his body big to make the save and Spurs have a late corner in this first half.
46'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two added minutes at the end of this first half.
44'
OVER!
Son sends it over after Southampton are caught out!
The attacker gets the ball on the left side, before cutting inside and waiting for the right time to shoot. He opts to have a go from inside the box after riding some challenges, but the contact is not clean, and the shot goes over the bar!
40'
CORNER TO SAINTS
Ward-Prowse makes a run into space down the right flank, but the pass to free him from midfield takes longer than expected, and Spurs get bodies back to defend.
He tries to cross it, but Davies gets there to make the block. The corner then comes to nothing for Southampton as Tottenham clear.
37'
BIG SAVE!
Another save from Bazunu!
Ben Davies is told to shoot from range by the crowd and he obliges, striking it towards the bottom-right corner from 25-yards out. Bazunu does well to tip it away, before Salisu hacks it away for a Spurs corner.
31'
Tottenham Hotspur
Goal
Eric Dier
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! TOTTENHAM LEAD!
Shortly after the corner is delivered, the ball comes back to Son down the left flank. He opts to cross the ball towards the near post, and Eric Dier nods the ball past Bazunu with a diving header! Spurs have come back from behind to lead here!
30'
BIG SAVE!
Hojbjerg clips in a teasing over the top through ball from midfield for Son in the left channel. Although at a bit of an angle, the Korean gets a shot away towards the near post, but Bazunu just about tips it behind.
28'
BACK IN THE ASSISTS
27'
SPURS ARE LEVEL
Here is Sessegnon celebrating equalising for his side. Game on now!
Image credit: Getty Images
24'
YELLOW CARD
A couple of minutes after scoring, Ryan Sessegnon catches Kyle Walker-Peters right on the shin with a lunging challenge and gets cautioned. That was a bad challenge.
Walker-Peters is now receiving treatment.
Yellow card
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1