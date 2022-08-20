Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers Live: Spurs eye successive home victories with winless Wolves the visitors in Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 3
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 20.08.2022
11:53
NEW MAN IN TOWN
It's a lovely day in north London, the sun is shining and the conditions are prime for a good game of football this afternoon.
Victory would see Spurs go top of the table, even just for a matter of hours, while Wolves are looking for their first win of the campaign.
One man who could be key to helping Wolves achieve that target is Matheus Nunes, the Portuguese midfielder signed from Sporting Lisbon.
He goes straight into the starting line-up this afternoon and here he is checking out the pitch ahead of kick-off...
11:47
CHOPPING AND CHANGING
Spurs manager Antonio Conte makes two changes to the side who drew 2-2 with Chelsea last weekend. Davinson Sanchez replaces the injured Cristian Romero in the back three, while Ivan Perisic makes his first start for the club after signing from Inter Milan, with Ryan Sessegnon dropping to the bench.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage makes three changes to the team who began the goalless draw with Fulham last time out, one of which is enforced. New signing Matheus Nunes makes his debut while compatriots Joao Moutinho and Goncalo Guedes are given the nod.
Leander Dendoncker and Hwang Hee-chan drop to the bench, while Morgan Gibbs-White has since completed a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.
11:40
TEAM NEWS TIME!
How about some team news? The starting elevens have just been announced and here are how the two sides are shaping up for this one…
Spurs: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane…Subs: Forster, Doherty, Lenglet, Tanganga, Bissouma, Gil, Sessegnon, Lucas, Richarlison.
Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Podence, Neto…Subs: Sarkic, Boly, Semedo, Toti, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Jimenez, Hwang.
11:35
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to live updates as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for today’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off!
Spurs are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, having overcome Southampton before sharing the spoils with Chelsea in an ill-tempered affair at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
As for Wolves, they are looking for their first victory of the campaign having followed up an opening day defeat at Leeds with a goalless draw at home to newly promoted Fulham.
Spurs are the favourites heading into this one, but Wolves are on the hunt for an upset on a ground where they enjoyed themselves last season. Kick-off is at 1230!
Image credit: Getty Images