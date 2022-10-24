West Ham v Bournemouth live - Kurt Zouma scores on the brink of half-time to give Hammers the lead

Premier League / Matchday 13
London Stadium / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
    Live
    Live Updates
    Yara El-Shaboury
    By
    Yara El-Shaboury
    Updated 24/10/2022 at 21:32 GMT
    Thanks for joining us!
    West Ham beat Bournemouth amid VAR handball controversy
    End of 2nd Half
    95'
    FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH
    Stay tuned for our match report coming up!
    92'
    Said Benrahma
    Penalty
    Said Benrahma
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH
    Benrahma scored the penalty! He smashes it into the top left, sending the keeper the wrong way. He's been far and away the best player on the pitch today so he certainly deserved that goal, but the visitors will feel hard done by, especially after the Zouma goal had a clear handball that was not called.
    91'
    IT'S A PENALTY
    The ref points to the spot! Benrahma to take...
    90'
    VAR
    We are checking for a possible handball on Zemura inside the box. Ref is now going to the monitor.
    88'
    SUB
    Jarrod Bowen
    Off
    Jarrod Bowen
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Vladimír Coufal
    On
    Vladimír Coufal
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    88'
    SUB
    Bournemouth are finding their feet in this match, and Moyes certainly cannot be having that. He makes some changes to slow things down.
    Flynn Downes
    Off
    Flynn Downes
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Pablo Fornals
    On
    Pablo Fornals
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    83'
    FRANTIC FINAL MINS
    It's been very back and forth here at the London Stadium as West Ham look to see this out, and Bournemouth look for at least a point. There was a possible penalty shout, with the ball hitting Johnson's arm, but the referee didn't even react when the Bournemouth players protested.
    77'
    HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?!
    Bournemouth have just missed the easiest chance to tie it up here at the London Stadium! Fabianski drops the ball after trying to collect a cross. Tavernier had the perfect chance to smash it into an open net, but he was too slow. The goal may not have stood either way given the referee blew his whistle for Lerma's foul on Fabianski.
    74'
    SUB
    Scamacca makes way for Antonio.
    Gianluca Scamacca
    Off
    Gianluca Scamacca
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Michail Antonio
    On
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    73'
    BOURNEMOUTH GET A RARE CHANCE
    From a set piece, Lerma attempts to head the ball home, but it's an incredibly weak header, and it isn't even powerful enough to make it to Fabianski.
    70'
    WEST HAM DOMINATING
    The hosts have 60% possession and 17 shots to Bournemouth's three.
    But still, only one goal seperates the two sides.
    64'
    WEST HAM CORNER
    West Ham get a corner, and it's headed away towards Benrahma. He attempts the half-volley but it is well off-target.
    That's five corners for West Ham, and zero for Bournemouth.
    60'
    RICE HITS ONE
    Rice receives the ball at the edge of the box, and the crowd yells 'Shoot'. He complies, chesting the ball down on his foot, forcing a big save from Travers.
    57'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BOURNEMOUTH
    Ryan Fredericks
    Off
    Ryan Fredericks
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    Jordan Zemura
    On
    Jordan Zemura
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    57'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BOURNEMOUTH
    Ryan Christie
    Off
    Ryan Christie
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    Fouls1
    Jaidon Anthony
    On
    Jaidon Anthony
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    55'
    YELLOW CARD
    Lerma gets booked for a tackle on Scamacca.
    Jefferson Lerma
    Yellow card
    Jefferson Lerma
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    52'
    BENRAHMA CURLS ONE IN
    And it's high over the crossbar. He's certainly been West Ham's most threatning attacker.
    49'
    CHANCE FOR WEST HAM
    The Hammers have a good chance to double their lead, with a move lead by Benrahma, but Bournemouth's defence acts quickly this time.
    46'
    SUB
    A half-time sub for Bournemouth, as Neto, who had some sort of leg injury in the first half, comes off for Travers.
    Neto
    Off
    Neto
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth
    Mark Travers
    On
    Mark Travers
    Bournemouth
    Bournemouth