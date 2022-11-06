West Ham United - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 15
London Stadium / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Crystal Palace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1393130
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
10
Crystal PalaceCRY
1244416
14
West Ham UnitedWHU
1342714
