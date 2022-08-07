West Ham v Manchester City live updates - reigning Premier League champions begin campaign at London Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 07.08.2022
Live
26'
DISALLOWED GOAL!
Gundogan fizzes a ball across goal where De Bruyne is waiting to tap it in but the German is flagged offside.
24'
CITY IN CONTROL:
West Ham have barely had a touch in the opposition half since a lively opening.
Haaland has had one decent chance to score so far.
Image credit: Eurosport
21'
GOOD GOALKEEPING:
A minute later its crossed in by De Bruyne for Haaland and Fabianski is off his line to puinch it clear bravely.
20'
CLOSE!
Foden cuts in and crosses it in,Haaland is inches away from meeting it from eight yards out.
18'
FODEN TOUCHES:
Foden is coming more into the game now with some silky touches.
16'
CITY CORNER:
Lovely balletic control from Foden and its a corner. The delivery is gathered by Fabianski who comes off his line.
13'
CHANCE!
Cancelo does well to find De Bruyne who skews a shot off target from around 20 yards.
12'
BOOKING?
Coufal goes in studs showing on Grealish and escapes punishment.
11'
RECAP:
Earlier today, Manchester United begin the Ten Hag era with a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
Two goals from Gross consign Ten Hag to first Man Utd defeat
9'
JOHNSON GIVEN NOD:
With Creswell injured, it is Johnson starting alongside Zouma in the centre of defence. He has made a solid start.
7'
PATIENT FROM CITY:
Game has slowed down, City getting into their passing rhythm and are zipping it about.
4'
EDERSON KNOCK:
Ederson took a bang on the eye from Dias's elbow accidentally from that corner. He looks okay to continue.
2'
WEST HAM CORNER:
Cresswell whips in a cross which is put behind for a corner to the home side. Ederson fails to clear the ball, Ake then blocks Bowen's shot, its crossed back in by Creswell and Antonio heads it over.
1'
TODAY'S RECORD ATTENDANCE:
Over 62,500 are expected to be in attendance, the biggest home crowd in the club’s history.
1st Half
16.30
KICK OFF:
We are underway.
16.25
COUNTDOWN:
Five mins until kick off!
