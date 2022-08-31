West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League / Matchday 5
London Stadium / 31.08.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
FulhamFUL
52218
17
West Ham UnitedWHU
41033
Latest news

Premier League

Deflected Fornals goal gives West Ham a narrow win over Aston Villa

28/08/2022 at 15:08

Premier League

Kane scores twice, has penalty saved as Spurs see off Forest

28/08/2022 at 17:48

