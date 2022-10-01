Premier League result: Gianluca Scamacca scores his first league goal as West Ham send Wolves into the drop zone with a 2-0 victory
Premier League / Matchday 9
London Stadium / 01.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL TIME!
West Ham 2-0 Wolves.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
West Ham are on the verge of their second league victory of the season.
88'
VIDEO: WOLVES' BEST CHANCE
A fully-fit Costa probably buries that...
86'
AS IT STANDS
West Ham will climb out of the drop zone into 15th spot while Wolves will fall into it, a point further back in 18th.
84'
WEST HAM CAUTION
Cresswell goes in the book.
Yellow card
Aaron Cresswell
West Ham United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
83'
DEJA VU!
Antonio marauds free down the right once more. He jinks inside but again his shot is blocked.
81'
WEST HAM COUNTER ATTACK
The Hammers remain a very real threat on the break. Antonio spins into acres of space on the right and cuts inside before seeing a thumping shot well blocked.
79'
VIDEO: BOWEN'S BEAUTY
77'
WOLVES CONTINUE TO HUFF AND PUFF
The visitors have been inventive up until the final third where they have again lacked a killer instinct.
75'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Emerson on.
Off
Lucas Paquetá
West Ham United
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Emerson Palmieri
West Ham United
74'
WOLVES CHANGE
Boubacar Traore on.
Off
Nélson Semedo
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Boubacar Traore
Wolverhampton Wanderers
74'
WOLVES CHANGE
Campbell on.
Off
Matheus Nunes
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Chem Campbell
Wolverhampton Wanderers
73'
WOLVES FIND THE NET - BUT IT'S OFFSIDE!
Costa bursts in-behind and fires a low ball into the middle for Podence to tuck home. However, the celebrations are short-lived as the former Spain international made his run a fraction too early.
71'
WOLVES ATTEMPT
Traore turns well just outside the penalty area but it's the same old story for Wolves as the shot drifts wide of goal.
69'
WOLVES CHANCE
Costa meets Traore's excellent cross but can only nod wide of the post.
68'
Image credit: Getty Images
66'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Antonio on for Scamacca.
Off
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
63'
DID YOU KNOW?
Wolves have failed to score in 20 top-flight fixtures since the beginning of last season. Only relegated Norwich (22) have a worse record in that time.
61'
WOLVES ATTEMPT
Podence drills in a low 20-yard effort but Fabianski is down to his right to make a smart save.