Premier League result: Gianluca Scamacca scores his first league goal as West Ham send Wolves into the drop zone with a 2-0 victory

Premier League / Matchday 9
London Stadium / 01.10.2022
West Ham United
Completed
2
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Updated 01/10/2022 at 18:34 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Bowen and Scamacca on target as West Ham cruise past Wolves
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL TIME!
    West Ham 2-0 Wolves.
    90'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED
    West Ham are on the verge of their second league victory of the season.
    88'
    VIDEO: WOLVES' BEST CHANCE
    A fully-fit Costa probably buries that...
    86'
    AS IT STANDS
    West Ham will climb out of the drop zone into 15th spot while Wolves will fall into it, a point further back in 18th.
    84'
    WEST HAM CAUTION
    Cresswell goes in the book.
    Aaron Cresswell
    Yellow card
    Aaron Cresswell
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    83'
    DEJA VU!
    Antonio marauds free down the right once more. He jinks inside but again his shot is blocked.
    81'
    WEST HAM COUNTER ATTACK
    The Hammers remain a very real threat on the break. Antonio spins into acres of space on the right and cuts inside before seeing a thumping shot well blocked.
    79'
    VIDEO: BOWEN'S BEAUTY
    77'
    WOLVES CONTINUE TO HUFF AND PUFF
    The visitors have been inventive up until the final third where they have again lacked a killer instinct.
    75'
    WEST HAM CHANGE
    Emerson on.
    Lucas Paquetá
Off
    Off
    Lucas Paquetá
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Emerson Palmieri
On
    On
    Emerson Palmieri
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    74'
    WOLVES CHANGE
    Boubacar Traore on.
    Nélson Semedo
Off
    Off
    Nélson Semedo
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Boubacar Traore
On
    On
    Boubacar Traore
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    74'
    WOLVES CHANGE
    Campbell on.
    Matheus Nunes
Off
    Off
    Matheus Nunes
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Chem Campbell
On
    On
    Chem Campbell
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    73'
    WOLVES FIND THE NET - BUT IT'S OFFSIDE!
    Costa bursts in-behind and fires a low ball into the middle for Podence to tuck home. However, the celebrations are short-lived as the former Spain international made his run a fraction too early.
    71'
    WOLVES ATTEMPT
    Traore turns well just outside the penalty area but it's the same old story for Wolves as the shot drifts wide of goal.
    69'
    WOLVES CHANCE
    Costa meets Traore's excellent cross but can only nod wide of the post.
    68'

    Image credit: Getty Images

    66'
    WEST HAM CHANGE
    Antonio on for Scamacca.
    Gianluca Scamacca
Off
    Off
    Gianluca Scamacca
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Goals1
    On target1
    Wide1
    Offsides1
    Michail Antonio
On
    On
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    63'
    DID YOU KNOW?
    Wolves have failed to score in 20 top-flight fixtures since the beginning of last season. Only relegated Norwich (22) have a worse record in that time.
    61'
    WOLVES ATTEMPT
    Podence drills in a low 20-yard effort but Fabianski is down to his right to make a smart save.