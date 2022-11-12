Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE! Odegaard double has Gunners in control

Premier League / Matchday 16
Molineux / 12.11.2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Completed
0
2
Arsenal
    Updated 12/11/2022 at 21:40 GMT
    FULL TIME
    ARSENAL FIVE POINTS CLEAR AT CHRISTMAS
    Wolves in contrast bottom of the table. They weren't at their best the Gunners but they got the job done.
    90+2'
    BUENO GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He fould Nelsoon and then gives the referee a mouthful.
    90'
    TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR ARSENAL
    Saka, Zinchencko and Viera come off. Cedric, Elneny and Nelson come on.
    89'
    RAMSDALE TIPS OVER THE BAR
    Podence has been lively since he's come on and the England international had to be on his game to put over the bar.
    86'
    PONDENCE TRIES AN AUDACIOUS OVERHEAD KICK
    But it drifts a yard wide of the target.
    84'
    TRAORE GETS INTO A DANGEROUS POSITION
    But he fires a ball into the box, too hard and too imprecise for any team-mates to take advantage.
    80'
    NUNES COMES ON FOR TOTI FOR WOLVES
    75'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
    Odegard scores again. Martinelli's effort was blocked by Sa's legs but Odegard took his time with the follow-up, teeing himself up and then driving his effort into the net.
    70'
    RAMSDALE GETS SOME MEDICAL TREATMENT
    He was clattered into by Traore. Not the ideal opponent to bump into.
    68'
    LEMBISKA AND PODENCE COME ON FOR WOLVES
    Semedo and Moutinho come off.
    65'
    JESUS ALMOST FINDS ODEGAARD
    But Toti makes a find lunging challenge to stop the Arsenal skipper having a shot at goal.
    62'
    CHAOS IN THE WOLVES BOX
    Martinelli drives a ball across goal, Sa flaps at the ball and then blocks Odegaard's effort, then the ball just wouldn't fall for Jesus.
    61'
    GUEDES DRIVES THE BALL TOWARDS NEAR POST
    Ramsdale does well to stop and hold onto the effort.
    60'
    GABRIEL GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He trips the fleet-footed Adama Traore on the left edge of the area
    54'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
    Jesus slips a ball through for Vieira who clips a ball from near the by-line past Sa and Odegaard taps home to put his side in front.
    52'
    PARTEY GOES INTO THE BOOK
    It was a foul earlier in the move which the referee had not punished at the time to let the game flow.
    49'
    TRAORE AND GUEDES LINK WELL ON THE BREAK
    First Traore plays through Guedes and then the Portuguese forward almost finds his strike partner again with a smart crossfield ball with the outside of his right foot.
    46'
    WOLVES GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    LEADERS FOR FROM THEIR BEST
    Can they grab victory in the second half?
    45+1'
    BOUBACAR TRAORE GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He pulled down Jesus. The crowd complain but hard to argue with that call.