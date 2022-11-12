Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE! Odegaard double has Gunners in control
Premier League / Matchday 16
Molineux / 12.11.2022
FULL TIME
ARSENAL FIVE POINTS CLEAR AT CHRISTMAS
Wolves in contrast bottom of the table. They weren't at their best the Gunners but they got the job done.
90+2'
BUENO GOES INTO THE BOOK
He fould Nelsoon and then gives the referee a mouthful.
90'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR ARSENAL
Saka, Zinchencko and Viera come off. Cedric, Elneny and Nelson come on.
89'
RAMSDALE TIPS OVER THE BAR
Podence has been lively since he's come on and the England international had to be on his game to put over the bar.
86'
PONDENCE TRIES AN AUDACIOUS OVERHEAD KICK
But it drifts a yard wide of the target.
84'
TRAORE GETS INTO A DANGEROUS POSITION
But he fires a ball into the box, too hard and too imprecise for any team-mates to take advantage.
80'
NUNES COMES ON FOR TOTI FOR WOLVES
75'
Goal
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Goals2
On target3
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Odegard scores again. Martinelli's effort was blocked by Sa's legs but Odegard took his time with the follow-up, teeing himself up and then driving his effort into the net.
70'
RAMSDALE GETS SOME MEDICAL TREATMENT
He was clattered into by Traore. Not the ideal opponent to bump into.
68'
LEMBISKA AND PODENCE COME ON FOR WOLVES
Semedo and Moutinho come off.
65'
JESUS ALMOST FINDS ODEGAARD
But Toti makes a find lunging challenge to stop the Arsenal skipper having a shot at goal.
62'
CHAOS IN THE WOLVES BOX
Martinelli drives a ball across goal, Sa flaps at the ball and then blocks Odegaard's effort, then the ball just wouldn't fall for Jesus.
61'
GUEDES DRIVES THE BALL TOWARDS NEAR POST
Ramsdale does well to stop and hold onto the effort.
60'
GABRIEL GOES INTO THE BOOK
He trips the fleet-footed Adama Traore on the left edge of the area
54'
Goal
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Jesus slips a ball through for Vieira who clips a ball from near the by-line past Sa and Odegaard taps home to put his side in front.
52'
PARTEY GOES INTO THE BOOK
It was a foul earlier in the move which the referee had not punished at the time to let the game flow.
49'
TRAORE AND GUEDES LINK WELL ON THE BREAK
First Traore plays through Guedes and then the Portuguese forward almost finds his strike partner again with a smart crossfield ball with the outside of his right foot.
46'
WOLVES GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
LEADERS FOR FROM THEIR BEST
Can they grab victory in the second half?
45+1'
BOUBACAR TRAORE GOES INTO THE BOOK
He pulled down Jesus. The crowd complain but hard to argue with that call.