Wolves v Newcastle United LIVE - Updates from Molineux as Eddie Howe's side look to extend unbeaten run; No Isak in squad
Premier League / Matchday 4
Molineux / 28.08.2022
Live
43'
EASY PICKINGS
... for Sa as Saint-Maximin darts inside and lets fly, but the Portuguese is equal to it.
43'
GOOD CATCH
Jose Sa claims the Trippier delivery authoritatively.
42'
FREE KICK, NEWCASTLE
Almiron is down after a clattering from the goalscorer Neves in the inside right channel.
41'
CORNER, NEWCASTLE
Trippier is over it, and it's in towards Dan Burn, but Wolves clear their lines.
40'
HOW WILL NEWCASTLE RESPOND?
In an even game, Newcastle are now behind. How will Eddie Howe's side bounce back? Almiron looks to drive them on down the right.
38'
Goal
Rúben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOALLLL!!!!
What a fabulous strike, from guess who? Ruben Neves fires Wolves into the lead, with a fantastic effort from range. Neto cut inside off the right, Guees laid if off, and the number eight took a touch, and fired it inside Pope's near post.
38'
CLEARED
Moutinho's dinked delivery, Pope comes and doesn't get there, but Schar clears.
37'
FREE KICK, WOLVES
Jimenez wins the foul off Botman in the middle of the park.
34'
WASTED OPPORTUNITY
Neto's delivery is poor, and Newcastle can play out.
33'
CORNER, WOLVES
Neto runs at Trippier and crosses; but Botman nods behind for the hosts' set piece.
33'
EASY HOLD
Guedes breaks down the right with Burn upfield, but his early cross is only diverted into the gloves of Pope by a tame Jimenez effort.
32'
FREE KICK, WOLVES
Willock is penalised for a foul on Jimenez, who had come deep to link play.
31'
HALF AN HOUR PLAYED
Newcastle are on top here, but Wolves have a threat on the break. The real issue for the hosts is their midfield, where they're being outworked so far.
28'
FREE KICK, NEWCASTLE
Semedo clips Saint-Maximin after the Frenchman broke away from him, and he's given a yellow for a cynical foul.
Yellow card
Nélson Semedo
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
26'
CLOSE!
Jimene dispossesses Trippier and delivers a pinpoint cross for Nunes at the far post! He gets the header all wrong, and it stays goalless!
26'
SHOUTS FOR HANDBALL
... off Burn after the Neto cross, but waved away by the referee.
22'
WELL HELD
It's in towards Joelinton at the far post, but Sa gathers easily.
21'
CORNER, NEWCASTLE
A delicious Trippier cross is right on the money for Wood, but Collins does just enough to nod safely behind.
19'
FREE KICK, WOLVES
Longstaff chops Raul Jimenez in midfield and surprisngly avoids a caution.
18'
CORNER, NEWCASTLE
A searching Trippier cross-field ball from deep looks for Saint-Maximin, and Semedo does just enough to shepherd it behind for a corner.