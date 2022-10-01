Liverpool - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 9
Anfield / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
760118
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
752017
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
8
LiverpoolLIV
62319
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Maupay opens Everton account as Toffees secure first win of season against West Ham

18/09/2022 at 16:16

Premier League

'A pure gut feeling' - Arsenal's Nwaneri, 15, becomes Premier League's youngest-ever player

18/09/2022 at 22:12

Related matches

Arsenal
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
01/10
Crystal Palace
-
-
Chelsea
01/10
Fulham
-
-
Newcastle United
01/10
Southampton
-
-
Everton
01/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.