Pep Guardiola has said Liverpool are still Manchester City's main title rivals ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday.

The two sides have gone toe-to-toe in recent years for the title, sharing the last five Premier League crowns and often by the barest of margins.

Ad

But this season Liverpool are already 13 points adrift of their rivals after a rotten start to the season and two wins in eight matches.

Premier League Haaland 'best striker in the world' - Klopp 4 HOURS AGO

Klopp has already conceded that Liverpool are not in the title race this season, and defeat on Sunday could confirm his fears should Liverpool fall 16 points behind.

But Guardiola refused to accept that Liverpool were no longer a threat, insisting that the Reds could still win the title.

When asked whether Liverpool were still City's biggest challengers, he said: "Always have been,"

"Because I know the quality they have. If it was like this with 10 games left I would say I don't think they can catch but now anything can happen.

"At Anfield, winning or losing we always play with big personality. You have to behave at top, top level (at Anfield), especially off the ball, for second balls many many things."

It is the first time that Manchester City face Liverpool with Erling Haaland spearheading their attack.

"I don't know if it's revolutionary," Pep added while declaring Haaland fit for the match. "He's one of the best so far there's no doubt about that. He is who he is as a football player with his movement and his pace and his potential."

Guardiola also refused to be drawn on contract discussions.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but he said that any negotiations will happen after the World Cup which gets underway next month.

"As you know I'm not thinking one second about that," he said. "Two or three weeks before the World Cup this [games] is the most important thing."

Transfers Real Madrid planning to sign Haaland and Mbappe in 2024 – Paper Round 15 HOURS AGO