Liverpool - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 2
Anfield / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Crystal Palace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
ArsenalARS
22006
3
BrentfordBRE
21104
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21104
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
21104
13
LiverpoolLIV
10101
18
Crystal PalaceCRY
10010
