It was a game of close calls with goalkeeping excellence and the woodwork denying both sides, before VAR made the biggest intervention with 20 minutes to play, chalking off Everton’s Conor Coady’s close-range finish with the defender just offside, leaving the teams to share the points.

Ad

Premier League Honours even as both sides hit woodwork in thrilling Merseyside derby YESTERDAY AT 10:30

Liverpool must now turn their attention to the beginning of the Champions League group stage, with a trip to Napoli first on their schedule next week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers then visit Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“It was really important we won the last game [against Newcastle].

“Not always do you get the results that you want but you have to fight for that, you need to have consistency in your performances, and we are getting there. We are improving in respect of the last games we had, each game we are improving a step.

“Players are coming back from injuries so that is really important and that is the good side of everything.”

Alisson, who made crucial saves to deny Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil at Goodison Park, conceded that Liverpool did not deserve to win the game.

“We didn’t win so the answer is not,” he said.

“But we did quite well, we improved our performance in respect of the last matches, we created chances, so many clear chances. We could have scored but the opponent as well had their opportunities.

“We defended well, enough to keep the clean sheet – that is the common goal for the team, we work hard for that. For today we get a point and just keep on going.”

Premier League Man City excel, Liverpool fall short, Chelsea's spree - The transfer window ranked 02/09/2022 AT 11:48