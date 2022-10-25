Trent Alexander-Arnold has coped admirably with the criticism he has faced during a "rough season" for the Reds, according to fellow Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The England international’s defending has repeatedly come under fire during a difficult start to the campaign at Anfield.

Ad

Jurgen Klopp’s side are eighth in the Premier League standings, 12 points off top, and they suffered a shock defeat to bottom side Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Premier League Liverpool dealt another blow with Alexander-Arnold and Matip out for two weeks 11/10/2022 AT 14:46

While Gomez believes some of the criticism aimed at Alexander-Arnold isn’t justified, he has been impressed with his team-mate’s attitude.

“Trent is probably one of the most level-headed people around,” Gomez told Talksport.

“He’s a real consistent character, obviously I can’t step in his shoes and feel what he feels or have his perspective.

“But it’s obviously a by-product of how good Trent is as a player and all he’s achieved being so young.

“Obviously sometimes it doesn’t seem fair, but it’s part and parcel, I guess.

“But Trent definitely applies himself every day and controls what he can control, and it’s a given that he’s going to try and perform the best he can for the team.

“And that’s what he does, he tries to do it every week. As players you can’t control what’s said about you and he’s obviously going to try and do the best he can.

“But as a person and off the pitch he’s definitely himself and always keeps the same application every day and has definitely not dipped his head or is worried about anything I don’t think.”

Liverpool travel to Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing that a point will be enough to send them through to the last 16.

That would relieve some of the pressure on a Reds squad that racked up three impressive wins in a row against Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham before their collapse against Forest.

But Gomez, who has made 12 appearances under Klopp this season, believes the familiarity and tightness of the squad can help them turn things around.

“Since the gaffer has come in, there’s been signings and top-class players added, but we’ve been together for a while and know each other well,” he said.

“The skipper [Jordan Henderson] has been the skipper since the gaffer came and people like Milly [James Milner], Virg [Virgil van Dijk] and so on.

“Senior players have been here for a long time, so there are honest and frank conversations that can be had on the bus after games or in the dressing room.

“Just say it how it is and support each other when things aren’t going the best and fundamentally it’s been a rough season in comparison to previous ones so far and we accept that as a team.

“All we want to do is try and work to get it right.”

Champions League 'People say things' - Alexander-Arnold thinking 'positively' after sublime display 04/10/2022 AT 22:39