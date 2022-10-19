Liverpool - West Ham United

Premier League / Matchday 12
Anfield / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

West Ham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
961219
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
951316
8
LiverpoolLIV
934213
12
West Ham UnitedWHU
1032511
