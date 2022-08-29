Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said it would be difficult to say no to a nine-figure bid for star striker Victor Osimhen amid reports of a potential deal with Manchester United that could see Cristiano Ronaldo head in the other direction.

Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer, since he reportedly asked to leave Old Trafford to join a club competing in the Champions League.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching – the window shuts on September 1 – rumours continue to circulate about where the Portuguese superstar could end up.

Recent reports suggested that a deal could be done with Napoli that would see Osimhen join United for around €100m (£85.36m), and Ronaldo, 37, head in the opposite direction on favourable terms for the Italians.

Spalletti was quizzed about the possibility after his side’s 0-0 draw against Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday evening.

“I don’t have time to think about other things because we’re playing so much. We train every day because I still have a team to fine-tune,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“The club thinks about any situation that concerns our players. Since I arrived everyone has been on the market, that was always said.

“If someone comes in and offers you €100m, it’s difficult for anyone not to consider that offer.”

Some of Italy’s biggest sports media outlets have reported similar stories on Monday about the potential imminent return of Ronaldo, who spent three seasons with Juventus between 2018 and 2021.

Sky Sport Italia say that Napoli are waiting to see if Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes approaches them with a proposal, but the Serie A club want at least €100m for Osimhen.

That is the same price that United have reportedly agreed to pay in their deal for Ajax winger Antony, and it would be difficult to see both deals taking place for that huge price.

A Gazzetta dello Sport headline reads: “CR7-Napoli: Decisive hours ahead”.

The newspaper claims that negotiations for the swap deal are ‘proceeding’, and that Napoli are open to the idea, given that they wouldn’t have to pay a transfer fee or fork out for Ronaldo’s €29m net salary.

The Antony deal is again mentioned as a cause of doubt, but Mendes is said to have told Napoli before flying to Manchester that the situation could change, and Ronaldo is understood to have ‘already given his OK for the move to Campania’.

Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport calls Monday ‘the moment of truth’, writing that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet with club directors today to discuss several deals.

They say that Mendes has suggested the deal to De Laurentiis, but he wants United to pay €130m for Osimhen and loan Ronaldo to them for free, while guaranteeing to pay 80-85% of his salary.

In contrast to Gazzetta, they say that no offer has arrived so no negotiation exists yet.

The meeting of the Napoli hierarchy will also be to discuss a potential two-way deal with Paris Saint-Germain that could see Fabian Ruiz head to Paris and goalkeeper Keylor Navas come the other way.

Osimhen has got off to a strong start in Serie A this season, scoring two goals in his opening three games as Napoli picked up two wins and a draw.

The 23-year-old is in his third season in Italy and enjoyed a superb campaign in 2021/22, netting 18 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The former Lille front man also has an impressive record at international level, finding the net 15 times in 23 Nigeria caps.

