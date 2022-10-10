Liverpool’s challenging season took another rotten twist with the news that Luis Diaz is expected to be out until after the World Cup with a knee injury.

He is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to The Athletic and others, meaning his next involvement is likely to come in the Boxing Day meeting with Aston Villa.

Diaz, who left the Emirates on crutches and wearing a knee brace, was not able to feature at Qatar 2022 after Colombia failed to qualify.

Liverpool have 10 matches until the mid-season break for the World Cup as they seek to turn their season around.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also hobbled off injured at the Emirates, prompting concern from his manager Jurgen Klopp.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good,” said Klopp.

“Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”

Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after just nine games.

The Reds travel to Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday and then face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

