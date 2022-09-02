Arsenal - B+

After missing out on the Champions League last season there might have been reason for Arsenal to consider how much money they wanted to commit to another year of Mikel Arteta. Thankfully for the Spaniard, they saw enough to continue to back him and they have delivered an impressive collection of new players. The most interesting pair of arrivals are the Manchester City duo, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. For now it appears the club have made the right decision. Missing out on Douglas Luiz is a blow, but that was an attempt borne out of opportunity, rather than a failed long-term pursuit.

In: Marquinhos (Sao Paulo), Fabio Vieira (Porto), Matt Turner (New England Revolution), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Out: Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released), Joel Lopez (Released), Jordan McEneff (Released), Harry Clarke (Stoke) Loan, Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich) Loan, Dan Ballard (Sunderland), Zak Swanson (Portsmouth), Alex Kirk (Ayr United) Loan, Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Mika Biereth (RKC Waalwijk) Loan, Jordi Osei-Tutu (VFL Bochum), Auston Trusty (Birmingham), Loan Nuno Tavares (Marseille) Loan, Charlie Patino (Blackpool) Loan, Pablo Mari (Monza), Alex Runarsson (Alanyaspor) Loan, Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham) Loan, Salah-Edinne Oulad M'hand (Hull) Loan, Nicolas Pepe (Nice) Loan

Aston Villa - C

Rumours have started to grow in the last couple of weeks that all is not well at Aston Villa, and Steven Gerrard’s brow looks evermore furrowed. Philippe Coutinho arrived but in truth there were not too many other places he could go, and the rest of the transfer activity looks unenthusiastic. Leander Dendoncker should add depth, but Gerrard could be out of the club by January.

Plenty of the players who left, like Anwar El Ghazi, Wesley, Trezeguet and Matt Targett were players who had done enough to help keep Villa in the Premier League without suggesting there is more to come from them.

In: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Robin Olsen (Roma), Rory Wilson (Rangers), Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla) Loan, Leander Dendoncker (Wolves)

Out: Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami) Loan, Matt Targett (Newcastle United), Finley Thorndike (Birmingham), Trezeguet (Trabzonspor), Conor Hourihane (Derby), Louie Barry (MK Dons) Loan, Wesley (Levante) Loan, Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Cardiff) Loan, Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Aaron Ramsey (Norwich) Loan, Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Huddersfield) Loan, Keinan Davis (Watford) Loan, Bertrand Traore (Istanbul Basaksehir) Loan, Kortney Hause (Watford) Loan, Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) Loan, Tyreik Wright (Bradford) Loan, Hayden Lindley (Newport) Loan

Bournemouth - D

Not many clubs get promoted with a manager and sack him after four games, but not many clubs have delivered as underwhelming a transfer window as Bournemouth. Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Neto, and Marcos Senesi all arrived, and none of them look capable of holding down a place in a team that want to stay up. After Parker’s removal, Jack Stephens came on loan from Southampton but it does seem that whether they had stuck with Parker or not, the board are content to go down next year and collect the parachute payments.

In: Ryan Fredericks (West Ham), Joe Rothwell (Blackburn), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Neto (Barcelona), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord), Jack Stephens (Southampton) Loan

Out: Robbie Brady (Preston), Gavin Kilkenny (Stoke) Loan, Gary Cahill (Released), Brennan Camp (Released), Ryan Glover (Released), Connor Kurrran-Browne (Released), Luke Nippard (Released), Owen Palmer (Released), Aaron Roberts (Released), Jack Seddon (Released), Sam Sherring (Northampton)

Brentford - B

As ever with Brentford there are some curious purchases such as Thomas Strakosha from Lazio, and some bargains such as Ben Mee, but they are sticking with their process of hoping to identify young players who could go on and be sold for much more, or who cost little in the first place.

For the Bees though the biggest disappointment will not be a sale, but a loss nonetheless. For a period it had seemed that Christian Eriksen would rejoin on a longer contract, only to end up at Manchester United instead. He was perhaps their most innately talented player and there is no easy way to replace him.

In: Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Ben Mee (Unattached), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria)

Out: Julian Jeanvier (Released), Zanka (Released), Ben Hockenhull (Tranmere), Dominic Thompson (Blackpool), Daniel Oyegoke (MK Dons), Loan Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough), Nathan Young-Coombes (AFC Wimbledon) Loan, Tariqe Fosu (Stoke) Loan, Luka Racic (SønderjyskE), Halil Dervisoglu (Burnley) Loan

Brighton - B+

Brighton lost Marc Cucurella, maybe their best player of recent years, but they retained Moises Caicedo. His performances last year and showing against Manchester United at the start of the season suggests they have another brilliant player coming through. Levi Colwill’s loan move reinforces their backline, too. Billy Gilmour’s arrival on a permanent deal also suggests that their midfield will cope with the loss of Yves Bissouma and be even more capable. With Graham Potter in charge there was no need to overhaul a united squad that plays attractive and effective football. The only risk is that in the Premier League, it only takes a few games to be dragged into a psychologically draining relegation battle, so they could yet regret not raising their ambitions in the market.

In: Julio Enciso (Libertad Asuncion), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto), Simon Adingra (Nordsjaelland), Levi Colwill (Chelsea) Loan, Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Out: Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Tudor Baluta (Released), Adam Desbois (Released), Lars Dendoncker (Released), Ulrick Ella (Released), Ayo Tanimowo (Released), John Lucero (Released), Jaami Qureshi (Released), Yves Bissouma (Tottenham), Carl Rushworth (Lincoln) Loan, Haydon Roberts (Derby) Loan, Fynn Talley (Cliftonville) Loan, Taylor Richards (QPR) Loan, Marc Leonard (Northampton) Loan, Jensen Weir (Morecambe) Loan, Teddy Jenks (Crawley) Loan, Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Shane Duffy (Fulham), Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) Loan, Neal Maupay (Everton)

Chelsea - A

From the big-spending days of Roman Abramovich to the big-spending days of Todd Boehly. The American is clearly out to make a good impression, and build for the future, even if the positive effects have not yet shown up on the pitch under Thomas Tuchel yet this season. Raheem Sterling is a brilliant player who Manchester City did not want to lose, Kalidou Koulibaly has been wanted by most of Europe since he established himself at Napoli, Marc Cucurella is a clear upgrade and Wesley Fofana could be one of Europe’s best central defenders for the next decade.

Deadline day brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could be a stroke of genius as Tuchel is used to getting the best from him, and there is plenty of creativity behind him. Denis Zakaria seems like a typical numbers-boosting Chelsea loan deal, bearing little risk.

There are signings for the future, too, and if Tuchel can't get a tune out of this group then Boehly should be concerned if the same cycle of Chelsea players giving up is happening yet again.

In: Raheem Sterling (Man City) Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire) Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) Marc Cucurella (Brighton) Wesley Fofana (Leicester) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona), Denis Zakaria (Juventus) Loan.

Out: Romelu Lukaku (Inter) Loan, Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Danny Drinkwater (Released), Charly Musonda (Released), Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR), Nathan Baxter (Hull) Loan, Jamie Cumming (MK Dons) Loan, Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough) Loan, Sam McClelland (Barrow) Loan, Ian Maatsen (Burnley) Loan, Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield) Loan, Henry Lawrence (MK Dons) Loan, Gabriel Slolina (Chicago Fire) Loan, Levi Colwill (Brighton) Loan, Malang Sarr (Monaco) Loan, Callum Hudson-Odoi (Bayer Leverkusen) Loan, Baba Rahman (Reading) Loan, Xavier Simons (Hull) Loan, Jayden Wareham (Leyton Orient) Loan, Ethan Ampadu (Spezia) Loan, Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Marcos Alonso (Barcelona)

Crystal Palace - C

Patrick Vieira has impressed so far at Crystal Palace but he appears to have been given little new to work with this season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was linked with a return from Manchester United but he has stayed at Old Trafford. Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure and Chris Richards betrays potentially limited ambition and make Wilfried Zaha’s performance levels vital once again.

In: Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Cheick Doucoure (Lens), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich)

Out: Martin Kelly (Released), Jaroslaw Jach (Released), Luke Dreher (Released), Rian Jamai (Released), Kanye Jobson (Released), Nya Kirby (Released), Joseph Ling (Released), Sean Robertson (Released), Sion Spence (Released), Aidan Steele (Released), James Taylor (Released), Dylan Thiselton (Released), Tayo Adaramola (Coventry) Loan, Christian Benteke (DC United), Scott Banks (Bradford) Loan, Rob Street (Shrewsbury) Loan

Everton - B

The most important part of the summer for Everton was that after losing Richarlison, they kept the rest of their best players. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still at Goodison, and Anthony Gordon was kept away from Chelsea.

After Everton’s dreadful season and late resurgence under Frank Lampard, changes had to be made and thankfully for the former Chelsea man, he has been able to reinforce the squad. Idrissa Gueye has returned from Paris Saint-Germain, and Andre Onana, James Garner, Ruben Vinagre, Neal Maupay, Conor Coady, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski all add quality to a squad that lacked depth after years of woeful transfer activity.

In: James Tarkowski (Burnley), Rúben Vinagre (Sporting) Loan, Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Conor Coady (Wolves) Loan, Amadou Onana (Lille), Neal Maupay (Brighton), Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG), James Garner (Everton)

Out: Jonjoe Kenny (Hertha Berlin), Richarlison (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Released), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Released), Cenk Tosun (Released), Ryan Astley (Accrington) Loan, Jarrad Branthwaite (PSV Eindhoven) Loan, Tyler Onyango (Burton) Loan, Ellis Simms (Sunderland) Loan, Lewis Dobbin (Derby) Loan, Nathan Broadhead (Wigan) Loan, Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) Loan, Dele Alli (Besiktas) Loan, Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff) Loan

Fulham - B

Fulham have become the first club to lose out on a player directly because of Brexit, as Justin Kluivert had to leave Roma to join Valencia instead of making his way to Craven Cottage. Marco Silva has brought in Layvin Kurzawa from PSG, but apart from Issa Diop none of his other transfers are particularly compelling. They are playing to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s strengths this year, but they do look likely to struggle to stay afloat again.

In: Joao Palhinha (Sporting), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Loan, Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Issa Diop (West Ham), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG) Loan, Willian (Unattached), Carlos Vinicius (Benfica), Daniel James (Leeds) Loan

Out: Kieron Bowie (Northampton) Loan, Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool), Cyrus Christie (Released), Fabri (Released), Michael Hector (Released), Alfie Mawson (Released), Jean Michael Seri (Released), Timmy Abraham (Released), Jacob Adams (Released), Eric Ameyaw (Released), Xavier Benjamin (Released), Tyler Caton (Released), Jerome Opoku (Released), Jonathon Page (Released), Julian Schwarzer (Released), Jaylan Wildbore (Released), Sonny Hilton (Carlisle) Loan, Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) Loan, Joe Bryan (Nice) Loan, Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) Loan, Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona) Loan

Leeds United - B-

Losing Raphinha to Barcelona felt inevitable as it became clear that he was too good to spend another season in mid-table, and the money they received has to be well spent if they are not to waste Jesse Marsch’s success last season. In truth, none of their signings are huge names so it comes down to whether Victor Otra has an eye for talent and a bargain.

The pursuit of Cody Gakpo ended in failure but would have been a healthy end to the window, and given them a forward to pose a similar threat to Raphinha.

In: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Rasmus Kristensen (RB Salzburg), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich), Darko Gyabi (Manchester City), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Sonny Perkins (West Ham), Joel Robles (Unattached), Wilfried Gnonto (FC Zurich)

Out: Laurens De Bock (Released), Josh Galloway (Released), Alfie Hughes (Released), Bobby Kamwa (Released), Lui Bradbury (Released), Joe Littlewood (Released), Mitchell Picksley (Released), Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle), Liam McCarron (Stoke), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) Loan, Tyler Roberts (QPR) Loan, Raphinha (Barcelona), Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) Loan, Leif Davis (Ipswich), Ian Poveda (Blackpool), Loan Daniel James (Fulham) Loan

Leicester City - Absent

Oh dear. Leicester City might have noticed that Brendan Rodgers’ teams tend to struggle after a few years, but the answer to that is to sack him, not cut his legs off. By giving him nothing to work with they have ensured that the players can already be pessimistic, and the fans will be expecting trouble from the off.

Wout Faes might be another scouting success from the set-up there, and keeping both Youri Tielemans and James Maddison is a fillip, but Leicester needed to add to their team, not see Fofana and title-winner Kasper Schmeichel depart. The club might turn a profit this year but that will mean nothing if they start to flounder under Rodgers and get sucked into the bottom three.

In: Alex Smithies (Unattached), Wout Faes (Reims)

Out: Eldin Jakupovic (Released), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Released), Callum Hulme (Released), Will Russ (Released), Tyrese Shade (Released), Jacob Wakeling (Released), Khanya Leshabela (Crewe) Loan, Ben Nelson (Rochdale) Loan, Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Hamza Choudhury (Watford) Loan, Jakub Stolarczyk (Fleetwood) Loan, Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), George Hirst (Blackburn) Loan

Liverpool - B

When the transfer window opened the club seemed measured in their ambition and they landed Darwin Nunez relatively quickly, while extending Mo Salah’s contract. Sadio Mane departed, but with Diogo Jota’s impressive integration, it appears that the front three is sorted for the next couple of seasons.

However, Liverpool’s policy of splurging for serious quality has its drawbacks. Luis Diaz looks fantastic after signing in January, but they are now short on numbers after a midfield injury crisis. The misstep of Naby Keita means the reliance on Thiago Alcantara and James Milner can cause problems, as it has this month. A late dash for Arthur Melo appears pragmatic, but it is a pragmatic solution to a crisis that might have already cost them a title challenge, such are the fine margins at the top.

In: Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Darwin Nunez (Benfica), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Arthur Melo (Juventus) Loan

Out: Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Divock Origi (Released), Loris Karius (Released), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff), Ben Woodburn (Preston), Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Released), Luis Longstaff (Released), Conor Bradley (Bolton) Loan, Sadio Mane (Bayern), Adam Lewis (Newport) Loan, Vitezslav Jaros (Stockport) Loan, Tom Clayton (Swindon) Loan, Rhys Williams (Blackpool) Loan, Ben Davies (Rangers), Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) Loan, Owen Beck (Bolton) Loan, Paul Glatzel (Tranmere) Loan

Manchester City - A

It doesn’t seem too hasty to say that Erling Haaland will almost certainly win Manchester City the Premier League and make them favourites for the Champions League. A gloriously economical striker, he has added yet another reason to fear City. They already seem ruthless and sharp, and adding another few players of quality to their squad while cutting the players who did not live up to Pep Guardiola’s standards further raises the bar. The only problem for the manager is that he was not granted his usual £70m to spend on another under-performing full-back, but perhaps they will get around to that in January.

In: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Stefan Ortega (Arminia Bielefeld), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Sergio Gomez (Anderlecht), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

Out: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Released), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Darko Gyabi (Leeds), Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) Loan, Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Lewis Fiorini (Blackpool) Loan, Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) Loan, Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), Arijanet Muric (Burnley), Cieran Slicker (Rochdale) Loa,n Yangel Herrera (Girona) Loan, James McAtee (Sheffield United) Loan, Liam Delap (Stoke) Loan, Luke Mbete (Huddersfield) Loan, Claudio Gomes (Palermo) Undisclosed, Sam Edozie (Southampton)

Manchester United - B

From a miserly transfer window that kicked off panic, to barely contained desperate splurging, these three months from United has left them with what appears to be a vastly improved squad. Gone is the disappointment of Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, and in comes Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. Experience and technical ability, supplemented by the attacking threat of Antony. At the back, Tyrell Malacia can't be worse than Luke Shaw and the same must be said for Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

But there are still problems. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave, tried to leave, and was made to stay by a lack of credible interest from anyone else. Their back-up striker is the unreliable Anthony Martial, and there is no right-back of merit. David de Gea appears to have the yips again and Martin Dubravka may end up the first-choice ‘keeper for the season.

There is more to do, and United have a tendency to drag everyone near and in them down, but that’s all to be addressed in the next window.

In: Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Christian Eriksen (Brentford), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Antony (Ajax), Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) Loan

Out: Edinson Cavani (Released), Juan Mata (Released), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Jesse Lingard (Nottingham Forest), D’Mani Mellor (Wycombe), Reece Devine (Swindon), Lee Grant (Released), Paul McShane (Released), Connor Stanley (Released), Paul Woolston (Released), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Alvaro Fernandez (Preston) Loan, Eric Bailly (Marseille) Loan, Ethan Galbraith (Salford) Loan, James Garner (Everton), Tahith Chong (Birmingham)

Newcastle United - B

The temptation when clubs get rich from a huge benefactor is to expect that they will go on a huge spending spree of middling talent and ageing superstars. This time, there has been no Neymar, no Cristiano Ronaldo, no Julian Draxler. Instead Newcastle have returned to long-time target Sven Botman, and added Real Sociedad’s dangerous Alexander Isak. Instead of being gouged for their petrodollars they have been studious.

In: Alex Murphy (Galway United) Matt Targett (Aston Villa) Nick Pope (Burnley) Sven Botman (Lille) Charlie McArthur (Kilmarnock) Undisclosed Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Out: Ciaran Clark (Sheff Utd) Loan, Oisin McEntee (Walsall), Mo Sangare (Accrington Stanley), Isaac Hayden (Norwich) Loan, Lewis Cass (Port Vale), Freddie Woodman (Preston), Jeff Hendrick (Reading) Loan, Dwight Gayle (Stoke), Kelland Watts (Peterborough) Loan, Matty Longstaff (Colchester) Loan

Nottingham Forest - B

In: Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin), Dean Henderson (Manchester United) Loan, Giulian Biancone (Troyes). Moussa Niakhate (Mainz), Omar Richards (Bayern Munich), Ryan Hammond (Millwall), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Brandon Aguilera (Alajuelense), Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Orel Mangala (Stuttgart), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Cheikhou Kouyate (Unattached), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) Loan, Willy Boly (Wolves)

Out: Tobias Figueiredo (Hull), Carl Jenkinson (Released), Gaetan Bong (Released), Marcelo Valencia (released), Josh Barnes (Released), Baba Fernandes (Released), Sam Sanders (Released), Morgan Thomas-Sadler (Released), Joe Watkins (Released), Evan Horvath (Luton), loan Brice Samba (Lens), Tyrese Fornah (Reading) Loan, Will Swan (Mansfield) Loan, Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) Loan, Riley Harbottle (Mansfield) Loan, Baba Fernandes (Accrington)

Southampton - B

Some Manchester City youngsters arrive with buyback clauses which begs the question on when the practice will be investigated as a synthetic loan or third-party ownership wheeze, but for now Southampton have some promising youngsters. Bringing in Ainsley Maitland-Niles gives them a little more depth and quality, but losing Jan Bednarek to Aston Villa could be a problem for the club as he was one of the most consistent performers last season. Ralph Hasenhuttl continues to do an excellent job on the south coast but at some point his luck will turn with this kind of parsimony.

In: Alex Iwumene (Sutton United), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Armel Bella-Kotchap (VfL Bochum), Romeo Lavia (Manchester City), Joe Aribo (Rangers), Mateusz Lis (Altay), Sekou Mara (Bordeaux), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) Loan, Sam Edozie (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Juan Larios (Manchester City)

Out: Harry Lewis (Bradford City), Fraser Forster (Tottenham), Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) Loan, Shane Long (Reading), Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham) Loan, Will Smallbone (Stoke) Loan, Oriol Romeu (Girona), Jack Stephens (Bournemouth) Loan, Dynel Simeu (Tranmere) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur - B+

After missing out on Dan James they must have been surprised that he ultimately turned up at Fulham, but they have had an adequate transfer window. Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma should all slot into the first team for the rest of the campaign and immediately raise the standard, and Djed Spence is a promising player for the future. Antonio Conte has said that he needs a couple more windows to get the club to where he wants it, and the arrival of Christian Lenglet on loan shows the club are still making do where necessary.

In: Ivan Perisic (Inter), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Yves Bissouma (Brighton), Richarlison (Everton), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan, Djed Spence (Middlesbrough)

Out: J’Neil Bennett (Released) Jez Davies (Released) Jordan Hackett (Released) Khalon Haysman (Released) Kacper Kurylowicz (Released) Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Released) Dermi Lusala (Released) Josh Oluwayemi (Released) Tobi Omole (Released) Isak Solberg (Released) Renaldo Torraj (Released) Oliver Turner (Released) Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) Troy Parrott (Preston) Loan Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham - Napoli) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Atletico Madrid) Loan Harry Winks (Sampdoria) Loan Marcel Lavinier (Swindon) Free

West Ham - B

David Moyes has finally shown that his decent efforts at Everton were no fluke, and after he rebuilt his reputation at Real Sociedad, he has found a place he is appreciated once again. Not just by the fans, but by the club owners. £50m or more was hoiked for Lucas Paqueta, and both Thilo Kehrer and Emerson held their own at much bigger clubs. The arrival of Maxwel Cornet is exciting, too, as the club moved for a bargain. Keeping Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice for another window too is a huge advantage.

In: Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (PSG), Flynn Downes (Swansea), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Thilo Kehrer (Paris St-Germain)

Out: Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth), David Martin (Released), Mark Noble (Retired), Andriy Yarmolenko (Al-Ain), Nathan Holland (MK Dons), Aji Alese (Sunderland), Sonny Perkins (Leeds), Issa Diop (Fulham), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Joseph Anang (Derby) Loan, Armstrong Oko-Flex (Swansea) Loan

Wolves - B

Wolves kept Ruben Neves when it seemed the expert midfielder would leave for Arsenal or Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, but there might be concerns that Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Coady, two long-standing members of their recent achievements, have left. However they have spent well to potentially improve the squad compared to last year. Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic will, they hope, be a replacement for Raul Jimenez, and Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes could be handy additions. Relegation got closer than they would have liked last year.

In: Nathan Collins (Burnley), Hwang Hee-chan (RB Leipzig), Concalo Guedes (Valencia), Matheus Nunes (Sporting CP), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Boubacar Traore (Metz) Loan

Out: Conor Carty (Released), Pascal Estrada (Released), Marcal (Released), Raphael Nya (Released), Jamie Pardington (Released), John Ruddy (Released), Romain Saiss (Released), Faisu Sangare (Released), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham) Loan, Fabio Silva (Anderlecht) Loan, Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth) Loan, Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool) Loan, Conor Coady (Everton) Loan Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Joe O'Shaughnessy (Bradford) Loan, Patrick Cutrone (Como), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Christian Marques (Forest Green) Loan

