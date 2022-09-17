Rio Ferdinand believes Erling Haaland’s ability to score ‘out of nothing’ helps his Manchester City colleagues to "elevate" their performances.

The former Manchester United and England defender was discussing the Norwegian striker’s efficiency on BT Sport, having scored 13 goals already for his new club after joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Haaland’s goal threat makes City a better side besides the goals alone, he explained.

“He makes average, or bad balls, look really good,” he said. “That then elevates other people’s performances. He gives you an extra level of hope. He doesn’t need loads of touches of the ball. He can produce a moment out of nothing.

“If most strikers don’t get the ball, they’re not happy. They go searching for it, they disrupt the team. The fluidity of the team changes because of their desire to be a part of the game more than just the end product.

“He’s like: ‘Give me a chance to score, I’m happy.’”

Joleon Lescott, a former Manchester City and England player, agreed.

He explained: “That’ll be the thing, I’ve played with and against strikers with that mentality.

“If they get frustrated you feed on that, they put themselves in areas where they’re not as dominant. Haaland doesn’t care, he’s not interested. ‘Put the ball where it should be, and I’ll be there.’”

