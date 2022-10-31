Extension for Rashford

Manchester United will look to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract before the end of the year, the Mail reports . The 25-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and while United could trigger the one-year extension, they could also decide to offer the England forward a new contract entirely. Rashford is growing in confidence under Erik ten Hag, and United appear keen to prevent European clubs from opening talks with the player from January.

Paper Round’s view: Just like the report last week claiming Newcastle want to offer Miguel Almiron a new deal, here is another example of what form can do for contract talks – and what happens when clubs suddenly fear losing a player. Earlier this year, even, losing Rashford did not seem too big a deal, but now that is no longer the case. Expect to see #RashfordSigns before the New Year arrives.

Saka fitness boost

Arsenal are cautiously optimistic, The Sun reports , that Bukayo Saka’s injury is not too serious and that the forward could even feature on Sunday against Chelsea. There was, and remains, a fear that Saka could be a World Cup injury blow for England given the tournament is around the corner, but Arsenal’s medical team are said to be encouraged by the fact Saka was able to play on before he needed to come off against Nottingham Forest.

Paper Round’s view: In fairness, Mikel Arteta quelled the fears immediately after the match, although it will be the next, official medical update that truly gives us the answers. There is less than three weeks, which seems wild to write, until England play Iran, so hopefully that’s more than enough time for Saka.

Man City want to fend off Barca’s Silva interest

Barcelona’s interest in Bernardo Silva will push Manchester City into offering the player a new contract, Sport in Spain reports . Silva has long been a target for Barca, who explored the possibility of signing the Portugal international in the summer but could not afford the move. City’s renewal would go beyond his current deal until 2025, but whether he extends remain to be seen given his desire to one day leave the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: We’ve been here before, and it really feels like if Barca can get the money together (with whatever “lever”) then Silva is high up the priority list. Much like Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool, you do get the sense that Silva is a player who has evidently enjoyed his time in England but is not wedded to City, and so the desire for a new challenge could be to Barca’s gain.

