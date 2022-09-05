MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

This is Man Utd we’re talking about!

Ad

From a 4-0 defeat at Brentford to four wins on the trot. From a goalkeeper too poor, a central defender too small, a midfield short of ideas and an attack lacking potency, to legitimate top-four candidates. Manchester United fans, it’s your turn to roll into Monday feeling rather smug about everything.

Transfers Glazers ready to sell Manchester United for £3.75 billion – Paper Round 9 HOURS AGO

They may have been second-best for large parts of the match against Arsenal yesterday , but that mattered little given the manner of their three goals. For all of Arsenal’s possession, it was United who were clinical, giving us perhaps the closest taste of the classic Arsenal-United era that we have witnessed for many a year.

Of course, United were already re-emerging as a side capable of finishing in the top four before this match, but the 3-1 win affirmed it, with Arsenal’s perfect start ending with a gut punch for those who have followed them the last 18 years or so.

There was a temptation to hyperbolise and label both teams title contenders after that display. After all, Arsenal are still top and still looked sharp at Old Trafford, while United have just put a fellow Big Six side to the sword, but we will resist that title chat temporarily even if Manchester City are looking vulnerable themselves.

For now, we shall sing United and Erik ten Hag’s praises, who saw that coming after their disastrous start?

The Dutchman, quite simply, knows what he is doing. It is no accident that United are on a winning run after he started making a few bold calls (see: Harry Maguire coming on and getting booked within a minute).

Dropping Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo could have spelled the beginning of the end, seriously, after their poor start, but it revitalised the team to the point where it is difficult to see them starting regularly this side of the World Cup.

Ronaldo, may, may be able to displace Marcus Rashford, but the latter is growing in confidence by the game, and along with Antony and Jadon Sancho could start forming a near undroppable front three.

Then you have Maguire, club captain, wants the armband when he gets subbed on Maguire, who is by a distance their third-best defender, the distance being the gap between himself and the top two, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

It will cause Gareth Southgate a few problems when he no doubt starts Maguire this winter, but for Ten Hag it is one less headache, and with each match the United manager’s philosophy is becoming clearer after essentially making all of the transfer calls himself this summer.

Ten Hag called Antony the “missing link” , and that he could well prove to be, but also Christian Eriksen on a free looks to be a masterstroke, and at this rate, who would rule United out of the race for second – assuming City do actually end up pulling away in the end. Which is no guarantee.

Arteta: ‘I don't think there's any question about the level there’

VAR… Huh? What is it good for?

It’s going to be a busy Ref Watch for Dermot Gallagher today, as Saturday seemed to throw up controversy after controversy in the Premier League.

should, have had a late equaliser, only for the “Shambles,” declared Declan Rice on Twitter, bemoaning what he believed was one of the worst VAR decisions he has ever witnessed. West Ham could, and well let’s face it, have had a late equaliser, only for the softest of fouls on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to be given.

Then you have not so invincible after all Manchester City, not only drawing at Aston Villa , but benefitting from an early offside call in an age where play is supposed to run on. Yes, the decision to allow linesmen to put the flag up at the end of the passage of play is frustrating at times, but it was baffling to see the lino flag for Philippe Coutinho on such a narrow call.

What followed was Coutinho rippling the net, and though John Stones and Ederson evidently stopped – with the strike flicking off a standstill Stones before evading Ederson – there is no telling how exactly it would have turned out, although it seems clear Coutinho would have had a shot at goal, and had Stones actually closed him down, then perhaps his goalbound shot would have swerved around the City defender.

Either way, Villa fans were right to feel aggrieved, and then there was Brentford, Leeds and a tale of two penalties. Brentford were rightly awarded a spot-kick after a pitchside monitor review, but then Leeds were inexplicably not awarded one themselves when there was clear contact but not even a pitchside review. Raging? You bet, with Jesse Marsch seeing red but justifiably angry.

Then you had Eddie Howe raging at Newcastle’s disallowed goal in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, with Alan Shearer calling it a “terrible day” for officiating in the Premier League. Too true, the technology that is VAR is brilliant, but its presence continues to diminish the quality of refereeing, while those at Stockley Park are unable to implement it properly as well.

The PGMOL even admitted on Sunday that the decisions against Newcastle and West Ham were wrong, but try telling that to the unhappy Hammers following their slow start to the season.

Standards must improve.

IN OTHER NEWS

Rodgers in trouble?

The only thing that is making the struggling Premier League clubs feel a smidgen better is the form of winless bottom-club Leicester City, who have emerged as, or should that be fallen to, unlikely relegation candidates.

Despite scoring inside a minute their fast start was undone at Brighton through an own goal in the 10th minute, and though they were level at half-time the 5-2 full-time scoreline has Brendan Rodgers under severe pressure.

The next for the chop? It's difficult to say, what with Leicester's lacklustre summer transfer window - with the club set to announce record losses this week as well - but wouldn't you just know it there's a meeting with Aston Villa this weekend. Rodgers vs his old captain Steven Gerrard, both desperate for a win. Expect the build-up to that one to be all about them.

IN THE CHANNELS

We see your terrible calls, Premier League, and the West Lancashire League raises you… THIS. What the…

IN THE CHANNELS II

And this was very tidy…

COMING UP

Oh yes, it’s “The Chaaaampions” tomorrow, and that makes for a quiet one tonight. It’s also a rest day in La Vuelta, which resumes tomorrow!

Premier League Merson: Arsenal haven’t got an Eriksen and why that matters 12 HOURS AGO